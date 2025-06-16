Explore Murray Hill’s Koreatown with Homecoming NYC’s food crawl on June 28

Get ready to eat your way through Queens’ Koreatown.

Homecoming NYC is serving up your next food adventure with its latest food crawl, this time spotlighting the flavorful streets of Murray Hill’s Koreatown in the heart of Queens.

The vibrant community, home to a list of culinary gems, is hosting its next food crawl on Saturday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., providing guests with the chance to indulge in delicious food and explore the neighborhood and its stories.

With warmer days in full swing, the food crawl provides the perfect setting to explore Murray Hill. Their latest event, called Find Your Seoul, includes a curated list of local restaurants, a grocery store and a mural art landmark in the neighborhood. The food crawl will give visitors the opportunity to explore hidden gems in the area, indulge in modern and traditional dishes, and learn more about the stories of the people and dishes behind the neighborhood. Each ticket includes admission to the crawl, a taste of a dish from each partner vendor, and a 20% tip for each vendor.

A portion of each $65 ticket purchased from the food crawl will be donated to the Asian American Federation, a local non-profit which works to amplify the voices of Asian immigrants in NYC by addressing critical community needs such as economic empowerment, mental health, safety, and civic engagement.

The food crawl features a line-up of culinary gems in the area, including Somunnan Kimbap, Mahsil, Northern King Dumpling, Hanyang Mart / H&Y Mart, JeunJu Korean Restaurant, Color of Sound Mural, and Joong Koog Jip. See their menu samples for the event here.

Homecoming NYC, which was established in 2021, organizes food tours throughout neighborhoods in New York City that showcase the unique flavor and diversity throughout parts of the city while also sharing the history and unique stories of each neighborhood. The organization partnered up with the Asian American Federation in 2024 and, since then, has collaborated on multiple events highlighting the Korean community in Murray Hill and its culinary delights, while putting a spotlight on the neighborhood, which is often overlooked for the neighborhood of the same name in Manhattan. This past February, the duo hosted a Korean New Year Family Dinner featuring an evening of authentic Korean dishes and cultural conversation.

To learn more about Homecoming NYC or purchase a ticket for the food crawl, go to their website.