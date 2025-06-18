New York Mets and Stop & Shop team up to support school food pantries in Queens and Long Island

Stop & Shop and the Mets kick off their community partnership with a donation event at P.S. 45 in Queens, helping families facing food insecurity.

Stop & Shop has been named the Official Grocery Store of the New York Mets, launching a new partnership aimed at combating food insecurity in New York City and Long Island, with a particular focus on the Queens community.

The initiative debuted on Monday, June 16, at P.S. 45, The Clarence Witherspoon Elementary School in South Ozone Park, where Stop & Shop donated a commercial refrigerator and presented a $20,000 check to support the school’s food pantry. The pantry serves all 473 enrolled students, including 254 children living in temporary housing. With this latest contribution, Stop & Shop has now provided a total of $80,000 to the school in the form of food, supplies, and gift cards.

The collaboration centers on Stop & Shop’s School Food Pantry Program, which currently operates in more than 260 schools across five states. In New York City, the program has donated over $2 million to nearly 50 schools, including 15 in Queens. The initiative is particularly vital in the borough, where food insecurity continues to affect a large portion of the population. According to Stop & Shop, approximately 325,000 Queens residents are food insecure, including 20% of children. An estimated 25% of families lack consistent access to nutritious food, and many food pantries and soup kitchens across the borough have reported difficulties meeting current demand. Federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could further impact 1.8 million New Yorkers, including more than 560,000 children.

As part of the new partnership, the Mets Citi Field Food Truck will deliver hot meals and fresh produce, donated by Stop & Shop, to school food pantries in Queens and Long Island. The joint effort reflects a shared commitment to providing families with greater access to fresh, healthy food and critical resources.

“We’re honored to team up with the New York Mets to take on food insecurity, starting right in Queens,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “With the team’s deep roots in the community and our shared commitment to nourishing families, we believe this partnership will make a meaningful difference where it’s needed most.”

The launch event included appearances by Mets alumni outfielder Endy Chávez and mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met. Students participated in a celebratory afternoon that combined community, baseball, and nutrition. The Stop & Shop Food Truck handed out popsicles, while the Mets truck delivered fresh produce for 100 local families.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Stop & Shop at P.S. 045 here in Queens,” said Brenden Mallette, senior vice president of partnerships for the Mets. “We look forward to supporting these impactful events throughout the year and bolstering communities throughout New York City and Long Island together.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s School Food Pantry Program, visit stopandshop.com/pages/school-food-pantry-program.