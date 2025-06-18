National nursing award recognizes medical-surgical team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens has recently been awarded the prestigious PRISM Award from the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN), recognizing the exceptional performance of its B4East Medical-Surgical Unit.

The PRISM Award — which stands for “Premier Recognition in the Specialty of Med-Surg” — is given to medical-surgical units nationwide that demonstrate excellence in patient care, interdisciplinary collaboration, nursing professionalism and a commitment to evidence-based practices. It is considered one of the top honors in the field of medical-surgical nursing.

“This recognition underscores the exceptional dedication of our B4East nursing staff and their continuous pursuit of high-quality patient care,” said Neil J. Moore, MBA, MPA, FACHE, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens. “It validates their work in measuring outcomes, identifying ways to improve, and applying research and best practices.”

The AMSN PRISM Award celebrates unit-wide achievements rather than individual accomplishments, highlighting team performance in advancing patient outcomes and nurse satisfaction. According to AMSN, recipients must meet rigorous standards in areas such as clinical practice, healthy work environments and leadership development.

“Achieving and sustaining high levels of patient and staff satisfaction takes a dynamic and committed team working collaboratively,” said Dr. Abbi-Gail Baboolal, DNP, FNP, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens. “This award symbolizes our deep appreciation for their resilience and commitment, especially amid the everyday challenges of hospital care.”

Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at NYC Health + Hospitals, praised the unit’s teamwork and innovation: “The medical-surgical nurses at Queens have created a transformative culture of superior care, and we celebrate them for their tremendous achievement.”

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens located at 82-68 164th St. in Jamaica, is a major public healthcare provider serving central and southeastern Queens. The 253-bed facility offers a range of primary and specialty services, and is home to Centers of Excellence in cancer care, diabetes management, women’s health and behavioral health.