Permits filed for 6-story, 21-unit residential building on Austin Street in Rego Park

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 21 housing units on the vacant lot at 64-23 Austin St. in Rego Park.

The proposed building would be 75 feet tall and yield 16,655 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 793 square feet, the 21 residences will most likely be rentals.

There will not be accessory parking available for residents of 64-23 Austin St. However, the property is located within close proximity to the 67th Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard subway stations, which each service the E, F, M and R trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q11, Q21, Q23, Q29, Q38, Q59, Q60, Q72, QM10, QM11, QM12, QM15, QM24, QM24, QM25, QM34, QM40 and QM42 lines.

Among the notable nearby features are the Annadale Playground, the Horace Harding Playground, the Painter’s Playground, the Russell Sage Playground, Hoffman Park, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, St. Paul’s School of Nursing – Queens, the Jewish Institute of Queens, Stephen A. Halsey JHS 157, Forest Park Preschool, Fairytale Daycare and Preschool Center, Our Savior Early Childhood, P.S. 139Q The Rego Park School and P.S. 174 William Sidney Mount School.

The building applications were submitted by Danil Ilyayev. These applications also list Gerald Caliendo Architects as the architect of record.

Since 64-23 Austin St. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed during the construction process. There has not yet been an estimated date provided for this building to be completed.