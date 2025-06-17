Plans filed for 9-story, 94-unit residential building on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 94 housing units at 185-17 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 90 feet tall and yield 72,087 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 766 square feet, the 94 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences, other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard that is 30 feet long. There are bus stops nearby for the Q1, Q2, Q3, Q17, Q36, Q43, Q76, Q77, n1, n6, n22, n24 and n26 lines. I.S. 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy is also within close proximity to the property.

The building applications were submitted by Howard Lorch of Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services, a foster care provider for Jewish families in the New York-Metropolitan area. The applications list the architect of record as Monica Lopez Architect.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the existing structure at 185-17 Hillside Ave. An estimated completion date for the new building has not yet been provided.