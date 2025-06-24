Queens lawmakers applaud passage of property tax exemption bill for fully disabled veterans

Queens lawmakers say the bill providing a full tax exemption for veterans with a 100% service-connected disability is a long-overdue recognition of their sacrifice.

Queens lawmakers are celebrating the passage of a long-sought bill that would provide a full real property tax exemption for veterans with a 100% service-connected disability—a significant measure aimed at easing the financial burdens of some of New York’s most severely injured service members.

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., who represents neighborhoods across central and southwestern Queens, including Forest Hills, Glendale and Ozone Park, announced the Senate’s passage of the bill (S.1183/A.74) on June 20. The bill, which he has carried since 2019, was passed by the New York State Assembly for the first time this year, with Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato, who represents Rockaway and parts of southern Queens, as the lead sponsor.

“This legislation is about respect, dignity, and responsibility,” said Addabbo, who serves on the Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs. “Veterans who live with a 100% service-connected disability have given everything in the defense of our nation. They deserve more than just our thanks—they deserve real, tangible support.”

If signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, the bill would grant a full exemption from property taxes on the primary residence of a veteran with a 100% disability rating, including for their spouse. Supporters say the measure would improve financial stability and quality of life for veterans who often face long-term unemployment or significant medical needs stemming from injuries sustained during service.

Assembly Member Pheffer Amato, who has long championed veterans’ causes in her coastal district, called the legislation a necessary acknowledgment of veterans’ sacrifice.

“Our brave men and women who served and defended our country deserve our gratitude,” said Pheffer Amato. “Now, veterans with a 100% service-connected disability will have their financial strain lowered. We hope this increases the quality of life for veterans and their families.”

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, who represents parts of Staten Island and southern Brooklyn but chairs the Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, also voiced strong support.

“The first bill I place on my agenda each year is Senator Addabbo’s legislation to provide a 100% property tax exemption for veterans who are 100% service-disabled,” Scarcella-Spanton said. “This is about sending a clear message: New York values and honors those who have sacrificed for our country.”

Advocates say the next step is for Governor Hochul to sign the bill into law and for local municipalities—such as New York City—to opt in to provide the benefit to veterans within their jurisdictions. Currently, municipal governments must adopt enabling legislation before the exemption takes effect locally.

If adopted in New York City, the bill could provide significant relief to veterans residing across Queens, many of whom are on fixed incomes and face soaring property tax bills.