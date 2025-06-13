Queens Borough Hall hosts vibrant Pride Month celebration with performances and honors

A group of trailblazing LGBTQ+ leaders were honored at a Pride celebration at Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday June 11.

A joyous celebration was held at Queens Borough Hall as dozens of LGBTQ+ identifying New Yorkers gathered to celebrate Pride Month.

Hosted by the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., the event, which was held on Wednesday, June 11, featured performances and powerful speakers. Celebrants donned festive beads and waved bright fans. MetroPlusHealth and Lady M Cake Boutique cosponsored the event.

DJ Nett, founder of the Nett Work, a Southeast Queens-based nonprofit for underserved youth, played live music for the event. At the entrance of the hall, Gotham Cheer cheerleaders waved their pom poms and greeted the celebrants with an enthusiastic performance.

Jonathan Imperial, senior advisor to Deputy Borough President Ebony Young and LGBTQIA+ liaison, emceed the event. Imperial opened the celebration by encouraging audience members to share their personal relationship with Pride.

“When I think about Pride, I think about gratitude… and I think about the elders that helped us to get to this point,” said one audience member.

“Pride is a celebration of everyone moving forward, and also a reminder not to forget that Pride is always going to be a protest,” added another audience member.

Following the audience members’ remarks, members of the Gotham Dance Theatre performed lively choreography that energized the crowd.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards addressed the celebrants, underscoring that Pride Month is a celebration of love, strength and unity.

“We’ve been celebrating Pride here at Borough Hall for over two decades, probably longer than some of you have been alive. It’s a tradition not just rooted in joy, but in necessity. Because we know that even in 2025, the fight for fairness and equity is far from over,” Richards said.

Richards cited current examples of rollbacks of LGBTQ+ protections and medical services as a reminder that Pride is a continued protest. “In this year alone, the Trump administration has already moved to restrict inclusive education policies, reduce federal funding for trans healthcare, and ramp up anti LGBTQ+ rhetoric,” he said.

Richards said that Queens sends an opposing message; one of unity and strength.

“We send a message that says you belong, you are valued, and that we got your back,” he said.

“Let’s be honest. The reason we keep doing this year after year is because of you, the activists, the artists, the health care workers, the organizers, and every single person who dares to live openly and love freely. You are the heartbeat of this borough.”

Throughout the night, a host of performers energized the crowd. Local artist David Sincere rapped to the audience, while International Dancer Zaman showcased their Guyanese roots in a costumed dance performance. Also on stage was Bronx-based performer Darylin LaFontaine, who performed a dazzling Latin dance.

Following these performances, the borough president presented citations to a group of LGBTQ+ honorees who are considered trailblazers in community advocacy, healthcare and education.

Mateo Guerrero and Bianey Garcia of Make the Road NY and the Trans Immigrant Project were recipients of this year’s Cecila Gentili Community Champion Award. Garcia held a moment of silence in honor of Gentili, a transgender and sex workers’ rights advocate who passed away last February at the age of 52.

Other honorees included William Self, director of Library Services at Lennox Hill Hospital; Derrick T. Brazill, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at York College; Erin Drinkwater; MetroPlusHealth’s first chief of government relations and strategic partnerships, Sundeep S. Boparai, healthcare administrator at Northwell Health, and Latoya LeFlore and Felipe Hernandez, founders of Gotham Cheer.