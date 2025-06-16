Queens Botanical Garden hosted its annual Rambling Rose Gala on Monday evening, June 2, raising more than $187,000 to support its mission of uniting people, plants and cultures in the borough.

Held on the grounds of the Botanical Garden in Flushing, the event brought together civic leaders, corporate sponsors and longtime supporters for an evening of celebration, reflection, and philanthropy. Guests were treated to exclusive tours of the QBG Rose Garden led by members of the Garden’s Horticulture team and enjoyed a live orchestral performance by the Youth Orchestra CYCNY.

This year’s gala honored Amerasia Bank and The Oasis Foundation with the prestigious Rose Gala Award in recognition of their significant contributions to QBG’s growth and community programming.

“At a time when there is so much uncertainty in our world, and when so much of what we may take for granted is threatened, all of us here at QBG are certain that we are, and will always be, the place where people, plants, and cultures meet,” said QBG Executive Director Evie Hantzopoulos in her remarks. “The funds raised tonight will ensure that our garden continues to be an oasis of nature and healing for our community.”

Notable attendees included Council Members Sandra Ung and Linda Lee; Warren Huang of Amerasia Bank; Wells Huang of The Oasis Foundation and Raymond D. Jasen, QBG Board Chair and Partner-in-Charge of Tax at KPMG’s New York Financial Services division.

The garden extended thanks to numerous sponsors and supporters across donor tiers, including major backers like the Joan N. & Norman Bluestone Foundation, the Kupferberg family foundations, Andrea Woodner, and Amerasia Bank. Additional support came from a range of community institutions and businesses such as Con Edison, Main Street Radiology, Cord Meyer Development Company, Resorts World and Maspeth Federal Savings.

The Rambling Rose Gala plays a vital role in sustaining the operations and educational programming at QBG, which spans from environmental education to cultural festivals, composting, and horticultural training. The Garden is located on city-owned land and supported through a combination of public funds and private donations.

The Queens Botanical Garden hosts many events, workshops, and classes that allow community members to learn more about plants, our ecosystem, and caring for our environment. The space also provides a serene escape from the city to immerse oneself in the beauty of nature.