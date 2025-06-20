Queens Centers for Progress celebrates 75 years of service at anniversary gala

Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) marked its 75th anniversary on Tuesday, June 17, with a gala celebration at Terrace on the Park, bringing together more than 230 supporters and community leaders. The event raised $200,000 to help fund QCP’s programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Founded in 1950 by a group of parents and advocates, QCP, headquartered in Jamaica, has grown into a comprehensive service provider that assists more than 1,200 individuals annually. The nonprofit offers early childhood education, residential programs, vocational training and therapeutic services designed to help people with developmental disabilities achieve greater independence and community inclusion.

“Our 75th Anniversary Gala was more than a celebration of QCP’s history; it was a testament to the lives we’ve touched and the progress we’ve made together,” said QCP Executive Director Terri Ross. “As we honor our past, we are also looking ahead, committed to breaking new ground in how we support people with developmental disabilities.”

The event featured a dinner, awards presentation, and remarks from local dignitaries, including New York City Council Member James Gennaro and Queens College President Frank H. Wu. Wu joined fellow guests in celebrating QCP’s milestone; the Flushing-based college has previously partnered with QCP on community initiatives. Three individuals were honored for their contributions to QCP and the broader Queens community.

Greg Bianco, founder and CEO of Metropolitan Recycling, was recognized for his leadership in sustainability and his commitment to inclusion. “QCP provides incredible opportunities and fosters community among individuals with developmental disabilities,” Bianco said. “I am grateful to participate in their vital work in any small way I can.”

Paul D. Schuldiner, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc., was also honored. “The staff [at QCP] does the work with such skill and empathy that is most difficult yet most rewarding,” Schuldiner said. “I am unable to digest what would happen to all of the QCP attendees without the existence of this institution.”

QCP also honored Cindy Heller, the organization’s longtime Director of Children’s Services. Heller began working at QCP in 1978 as a special education teacher and has since held multiple leadership roles over nearly five decades. “QCP has always been the best agency—ethical, supportive, multicultural and filled with opportunities,” she said.

Over the last 75 years, QCP has played a leading role in advancing disability rights, promoting inclusive education, and building partnerships throughout Queens. The organization’s legacy includes early efforts to integrate students with disabilities into local schools and the establishment of adult day programs and supportive housing.

The 2025 gala was made possible by sponsors including Metropolitan Recycling, Otterbourg P.C., Shade Tree Advisors, Rosenthal Capital Group, and Valley Bank, among others.