Longtime Astoria lawyer John Ciafone makes another run for Civil Court judge

As early voting continues ahead of the June 24 primary election for Queens Civil Court, one candidate vying for one of the four open seats, John Ciafone, is hoping to secure the Democratic nomination.

A lifelong Astoria resident and the son of an immigrant, Ciafone brings over 30 years of legal experience to his campaign. He runs his own law office on Steinway Street and has been repeatedly recognized as “Best Attorney in Queens” by Schneps Media and other organizations.

Ciafone said that becoming a judge has long been a personal and professional goal. He currently serves part-time as an administrative law judge with the New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH), the city’s central administrative law court.

“I’ve been doing that for eight years and I enjoy it,” Ciafone said. “I hear from litigants, attorneys, and self-represented individuals. I write decisions, research the law, and apply it. I have a pretty good record doing that, and I want to continue on that path.”

Ciafone previously ran for judicial office in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Although he did not win those elections, he remains optimistic about his chances in 2025.

One of the central themes of his campaign is public safety. While Civil Court judges primarily handle housing and small claims matters, they can be assigned to hear criminal cases as well.

“When I deem it necessary that bail applies, I will apply it, because I’m interested in ensuring public safety,” he said. “Our neighborhood has suffered from increased crime, drugs, marijuana stores, gambling outlets, prostitution, and schools failing our children—all destroying our families and communities.”

Ciafone is also a vocal supporter of marriage equality and has been endorsed by the New York City LGBTQ Bar Association. A pro-choice candidate, he also firmly supports reproductive rights and access to healthcare for women.

“I’m here to help the average, everyday citizen,” Ciafone said. “Most of the candidates in this race have been selected by a conglomeration of political bosses and politicians, often without even interviewing all the candidates. I’m giving people a choice. They should choose the most qualified and experienced person. As an attorney who’s been in court for over 30 years, I understand what people want when they walk into a courtroom—they want a judge who’s fair, who’s honest, and who has empathy.”

Over the course of his legal career, Ciafone has appeared before many judges and says he’s learned that the most effective ones are those who approach each case with compassion and respect for both parties.

“You’ve got to have compassion, and you’ve got to have decency,” he said. “I’m going to bring that to the bench if I’m elected.”

One of Ciafone’s central concerns is the disparity in legal representation based on income. He said that wealthier litigants often have access to high-powered legal teams, while many everyday New Yorkers appear in court alone, unable to afford an attorney.

“Most people can’t afford a lawyer,” Ciafone said. “They come in by themselves. They’re going to get the same representation and justice as the rich person. I’m going to make sure the field is level and that everyone has a fair shot.”

Throughout his decades-long practice, Ciafone has represented tens of thousands of clients in areas ranging from personal injury and medical malpractice to real estate, estates, and general litigation. A portion of his work is done pro bono.

“I enjoy helping the underdog,” he said.

Beyond his legal work, Ciafone previously served as president of Community School Board 30 and remains active in public service. He is a licensed New York State EMT and chaplain, providing services to schools, hospitals, and senior centers. He also serves as counsel to the New York State Fraternal Order of Police.

“I would be honored to serve as the next Civil Court judge in Queens,” Ciafone said. “This is an important election. Voters need to know who they’re supporting—and aim to elect the most qualified judicial candidates. Judges have a real impact on the community through their decisions. A judge must be fair, impartial, and accountable to the people. That’s what I bring: independence, fairness, and integrity.”