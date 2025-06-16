Queens Distance Runners hosts second annual track meet at St. John’s University, spotlighting Olympian and local talent

A group picture of runners at the second annual Queens Distance Runners track meet at St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY.

Dozens of runners gathered at the DaSilva Field Track in St. John’s University for the second annual track meet last month. Hosted by Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a grassroots running organization, the sporting competition welcomed sprinters and distance runners of all skill levels to test their abilities, vying for the podium in track events from 100 meters to 5,000 meters.

In this anticipated track meet, local runners demonstrated their speed endurance and mental fortitude on the numbered lanes. Among the competitors was Olympian and St. John’s University alumna Jane Vongvorachoti, a national record holder who bolted through the 5,000m event — equivalent to 3.1 miles — in 19 minutes and 13.24 seconds.

The runners competed in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, one mile, 4x400m relay, 1,600m sprint medley and 5,000m events — all of which challenged their physical fitness. Amid the competition, the vibrant track meet celebrated camaraderie, community, and the never-ending chase for the runner’s high.

QDR is reinventing the racing scene through community building via neighborhood runs and post-race meetups. The Queens-based team has spotlighted local talent and encouraged the health and wellness of its members. With the help of volunteers and small businesses, its race calendar offers welcoming spaces for locals to embark on their running journeys.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to show the world that Queens deserves its place on the starting line,” Kevin Montalvo, the founder of QDR, said in a statement. “Our lineup of Queens races offers a glimpse of what’s possible when hundreds of volunteers, organizers, and runners believe in something bigger than themselves.”

The upper echelons of the track world have taken notice of QDR’s efforts to build a growing community in the sport. Grand Slam Track (GST), a new international track and field league, has partnered with QDR for an exclusive prize: a raffle for four tickets to the GST event in Philadelphia, which occurred on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. Additionally, a 40% discount was available for General Admission and VIP tickets.

As a professional sports organization, GST acts as the cornerstone of track’s finest, where Olympians and elite athletes duke it out across various venues. Miami, Los Angeles, and Kingston were announced as the other host cities for the inaugural 2025 season.

“Queens Distance Runners is showing what the future of track can look like for New Yorkers—accessible, community-rooted, and full of joy,” GST shared in a statement. “We’re honored to support their St. John’s meet and their mission to uplift neighborhoods through track and field, where everyone can jump in and have fun. We are proud to roll alongside QDR and offer raffle tickets and help more runners experience our Philly and LA Slam.”

QDR’s continued collaboration with St. John’s University underscores its commitment to delivering top-tier racing experiences — elevating the inclusivity of running in NYC.

Alongside its annual track meet, QDR organizes the following summer races:

The Bayside 5K on Sunday, July 13

The Rockaway Beach 5K & 10K on Saturday, July 19

The Elmhurst Mile on Saturday, August 2

The Jackson Heights Mile on Saturday, August 30

Meanwhile, QDR is counting down to the next Queens Marathon, the organization’s flagship event paired with the QDR Half Marathon and QDR 10K, on Sunday, December 7.

For more information about QDR and its neighborhood races, visit their website.