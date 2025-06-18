Queens Greenmarkets return for 2025 with fresh produce and local vendors

Queens, your veggies are calling.

GrowNYC has officially launched the 2025 season of its Queens Greenmarkets, bringing farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more to borough residents straight from local and regional producers. With markets in Flushing, Forest Hills, Sunnyside, Corona, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights, the nonprofit’s Greenmarket program is once again connecting small and mid-sized farmers with New Yorkers hungry for fresh food and community connection.

The Greenmarket program, managed by the environmental nonprofit, has been a staple of city life since 1976. All participating vendors are producer-only, meaning every apple, loaf of bread and bunch of kale is grown, raised, caught or baked by the sellers themselves, often within a 250-mile radius of New York City.

“The seasonal bounty and selection of producers at GrowNYC Greenmarket sites is unparalleled,” said Angela Davis, Director of GrowNYC Food Access & Agriculture. “With just-picked fruits, vegetables and so much more week after week, all season long.”

Visitors can also enjoy live cooking demonstrations, seasonal programming and assistance at market info tents, where staff help residents make the most of nutrition benefits.

GrowNYC accepts a wide range of payment options at its Greenmarket sites, including SNAP/EBT, Summer EBT, Healthfirst OTC cards, WIC & Senior FMNP coupons, FreshConnect Checks and Greenmarket Bucks. Through its Health Bucks program, customers using SNAP/EBT or P-EBT receive a bonus $2 coupon for every $2 spent, up to $10 per day.

Here’s where to find a Greenmarket near you:

Corona Greenmarket

Roosevelt Ave & 103rd St

Open June 13 – November 21

Fridays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Elmhurst Greenmarket

41st Ave. btw 80th & 81st Sts

Open June 10 – November 25

Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flushing Greenmarket

Sanford Ave & Union St

Open July 16 – November 26

Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Forest Hills Greenmarket

Queens Blvd & 70th Ave

Open Year-round

Sundays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Compost Collection: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clothing Recycling: 9:30 a.m.- noon

Jackson Heights Greenmarket

34th Ave & 79th St

Open Year-round

Sundays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clothing Recycling: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunnyside Greenmarket

Skillman Ave & 43rd St

Open Year-round

Saturdays

8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Jan-April), 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (May-Dec)

Clothing Recycling: 9:30 am-12:30 pm

In addition to its Greenmarkets, GrowNYC will launch its seasonal Farmstands starting in July. These smaller, community-run markets are expected to pop up in Forest Park and Ridgewood.