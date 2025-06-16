Queens gun buyback takes 74 firearms off streets, including ghost guns and assault weapons: DA

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday that 74 firearms were taken off the streets at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica during a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 14. The weapons were exchanged for bank cards pre-loaded with cash, with no identification required and no questions asked.

“Gun buybacks serve as a critical tool for reducing gun violence and promoting public safety within our communities,” Katz said. “This Saturday, working with the NYPD and clergy leaders in Jamaica, we received 74 surrendered guns — including five automatic weapons. As a result, these firearms will not be used to cause heartache and tragedy.”

The guns turned in included 28 revolvers, 23 pistols, three shotguns, two rifles, one derringer pistol, eight non-specified operable weapons, and four 3D-printed ghost guns.

“Taking illegal guns off our streets saves lives and stops senseless violence before it can happen,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “So far this year, the NYPD has recovered more than 2,400 firearms, and gun violence is at a historic low fr the first five months of the year. That’s why gun buybacks are essential because every gun surrendered is a tragedy averted.”

Southeast Queens residents who turned in operable handguns or assault rifles received a $500 bank card, while ghost guns or 3D-printed firearms were exchanged for $200. Operable rifles or shotguns were exchanged for $75, and airguns, non-operable handguns, and imitation pistols were accepted for $25. The event was co-sponsored by the Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Every illegal gun taken off the streets of Queens today is a potential tragedy avoided and a life saved,” James said. “My office thanks District Attorney Katz and our partners in law enforcement for organizing today’s gun buyback and empowering New Yorkers to turn in their unwanted guns. We will continue to protect communities across New York and be part of the solution against gun violence.”

The buyback was the 11th of Katz’s administration, and a total of 617 firearms have been recovered to date.

“We thank our partners at Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral for hosting us and look forward to hosting additional buyback events in the near future,” Katz said.