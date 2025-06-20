Two South Queens hit-and-runs leave victims in critical condition; NYPD seeks drivers

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who struck a cyclist and a pedestrian, leaving them critically injured four nights apart in South Queens.

Police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who left a cyclist and a pedestrian critically injured in two separate collisions in South Queens.

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, a 66-year-old man was walking near 116th Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park just before midnight when he was struck by the driver of a black SUV, who sped away from the scene.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with severe head trauma, an NYPD spokesman said.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the 66-year-old man was crossing at 101st Avenue when the SUV traveling eastbound on 101st Avenue struck him and did not remain at the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Four nights earlier, on Friday the 13th, police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 134th Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found an unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive lying on the roadway. EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was riding southbound on 134th Street when he collided with a dark-colored Volvo SUV that was traveling eastbound on 115th Avenue. The driver sped away from the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.