Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series brings music to parks from Astoria to Jamaica

Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas will be the first to perform at this year’s Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series, kicking off this Thursday

Jazz lovers of all ages can celebrate the start of this year’s Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series this week.

The free concert series is back in full swing, with its inaugural performance on Thursday, June 19, at 7 p.m., at Astoria Park, located at 19 St. bet. Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Blvd.

Grammy-nominated trumpeter Wayne Tucker and his band, The Bad Mothas, will perform as the opening act of this series on Thursday. Tucker will bring his signature blend of jazz, R&B, and pop to the summer stage.

Programs will take place across borough parks from June 19 to Thursday, Aug. 28, with shows beginning at 7 p.m. This concert series is in partnership with NYC Parks, Flushing Town Hall, and the Louis Armstrong House Museum, which is administered by Queens College.

Launched last year, the Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series is a celebration inspired by the Queens Jazz Trail Map, a project launched by Flushing Town Hall.

Since the 1920s, Queens has been the home of jazz and the residence of choice for hundreds of jazz musicians, including Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dizzy Gillespie. Created by Flushing Town Hall, the Queens Jazz Trail aims to highlight the music history by showcasing a detailed map showing the addresses of significant musicians who lived in Queens, and includes addresses and locations, updated in 2023.

In celebration of this history, and drawing further inspiration from the Queens Jazz Trail, the Southeast Queens Center for History hosted Southeast Queens’ inaugural jazz heritage bike tour in May. Participants rode past the former homes of Count Basie, located near the St. Alban’s LIRR, and jazz Legend Ella Fitzgerald, while learning about the rich history of jazz musicians’ influence in Southeast Queens.

Below is the complete list of the Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series performances:

Thursday, June 19 , 7 p.m.

Astoria Park (Astoria)

Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas

Thursday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Baisley Pond Park (Jamaica)

Bryan Carrott

Bryan Carrott is a Queens native and master viraphonist with over 70 recordings. Carrott has worked with an array of global artists, including Jay-Z, Tom Harrell, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. His homecoming performance will bring a soulful vibe and his decades of experience to Southeast Queens.

Thursday, July 17 , 7 p.m.

Rockaway Beach Park (Far Rockaway)

Rubén Coca Quintet

Mexican drummer and composer Rubén Coca leads this high-energy quintet, which blends second-line grooves, classic swing, and Latin jazz for a unique musical experience.

Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Flushing)

Alí Bello & The Charanga Syndicate

Virtuoso violinist Alí Bello leads his ensemble in a bold reimagining of Cuban charanga music. Featuring flute, violin, and a powerful rhythm section, The Charanga Syndicate features flute, violin, and a dynamic rhythm section that will bring audiences to their feet.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.

Travers Park (Jackson Heights)

Kim Clarke

Kim Clarke, a bassist and band leader, will bring her distinct style to acoustic, electric upright, and 5-string electric bass guitar.

Thursday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Bandshell (Woodhaven)

The High and Mighty Brass Band

The High and Mighty Brass Band will bring their electrifying performance style to Forest Park this August, creating a genre-bending, creative evening.

Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Archie Spigner Park (Jamaica)

Mingus Big Band

The renowned 14-piece ensemble Mingus Big Band will close out the ceremony. Sounded by Sue Mingus in 1991, the band honors the legacy of jazz icon Charles Mingus through powerhouse performances. Their latest album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions Vol. 2, was released in 2024 to critical acclaim.