Queens public pools reopen Friday as city dives into summer season

Queens residents can make a splash this summer as New York City’s public outdoor pools officially open for the season on Friday, June 27, just in time for school break and soaring temperatures.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa announced the launch of the citywide pool season Thursday at the ribbon-cutting for the Gottesman Pool, a state-of-the-art facility in Central Park. While the spotlight was on Manhattan’s newest pool, Queens is gearing up for another busy season at its local favorites, including Astoria Park Pool, Liberty Pool in South Richmond Hill and Fisher Pool in East Elmhurst.

All outdoor pools will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a one-hour cleaning break from 3 to 4 p.m. The summer pool season runs through Sunday, September 7.

The city has hired 680 lifeguards to staff the pools, a nearly 10% increase from this time last year. According to city officials, certification and hiring efforts are ongoing through mid-July.

Astoria Park Pool will again serve as the Queens site for Adult Lap Swim and Senior Splash programming, which returns from July 7 to August 29. In addition, the city’s Learn to Swim program will expand to 10 pools this year, with Liberty Pool and Fisher Pool offering free lessons for children through a lottery registration system.

“During days of extreme heat, like this week, the need for public pools is greater than ever,” Adams said. “This is just another way we are making our city safer, more affordable, and the best place to raise a family.”

Last month, the Adams administration announced a $1 billion capital investment dubbed “Let’s Swim NYC” to modernize the city’s public pool system over the next five years. Queens is expected to benefit from this initiative, though specific upgrade locations have not yet been disclosed.

Queens Public Pools

All public outdoor pools in Queens are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a scheduled cleaning break from 3 to 4 p.m. The season runs from June 27 to September 7. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult unless they are at least 8 inches taller than the maximum depth of the pool.

Astoria Park Pool, located at 19th Street and 23rd Drive in Astoria, is an Olympic-sized outdoor pool and one of the largest in New York City. The pool is accessible and measures 330 feet by 165 feet with a depth of 4 feet. Astoria Park Pool will offer Adult Lap Swim and Senior Splash programs from July 7 through August 29.

Fisher Pool is located at 99th Street and 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst. It features two pool types: a wading pool measuring 20 feet by 20 feet with a depth of 1 foot, and an intermediate pool measuring 75 feet by 60 feet with a depth of 3.5 feet. Both pools are accessible. Fisher Pool is a designated site for free Learn to Swim classes available through NYC Parks’ lottery system.

Fort Totten Pool, found at 338 Story Avenue in Bayside, offers a variety of swimming options. It includes a 20-foot round wading pool with a depth of 1.5 feet, an intermediate pool measuring 75 feet by 40 feet with a depth of 4 feet, and a diving pool measuring 35 feet by 35 feet with a depth of 10.5 feet. All pools at Fort Totten are accessible.

Liberty Pool, located at 173rd Street and 106th Avenue in South Richmond Hill, includes a 20-foot by 20-foot wading pool with a depth of 1 foot and a 75-foot by 60-foot intermediate pool with a depth of 3 feet. Both pools are accessible. Liberty Pool also participates in the city’s Learn to Swim program.

Marie Curie Park Pool is located at 211th Street and 46th Avenue in Bayside. It is a mini pool measuring 40 feet by 20 feet and 3 feet deep, ideal for families with young children.

PS 186 Playground Pool is located at Little Neck Parkway and 72nd Avenue in Glen Oaks. It features a mini pool that is 40 feet by 20 feet and 3 feet deep. The location serves families in eastern Queens.

Windmuller Pool, located at 54th Street and 39th Road in Woodside, features a mini pool measuring 40 feet by 20 feet and 3 feet deep. NYC Parks requires children under 16 to be at least 44 inches tall to swim without an adult due to the height requirement relative to pool depth. Windmuller Pool is accessible and serves the Sunnyside and Woodside neighborhoods.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center (Indoor) is located at 125-40 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing. This facility offers a large indoor pool and provides year-round access to lap swim, open swim, and youth programming. Entry requires a membership to NYC Parks’ Recreation Centers. Membership is free for individuals under 18, $150 per year for adults, and $25 per year for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. The facility follows a seasonal schedule for swim programs, so visitors should check for current offerings.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center Pool (Indoor) is located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. in St. Albans. Access to the indoor pool requires a valid NYC Parks Recreation Center membership. The pool is open year-round and includes programming for adults, children, and families, including designated family swim times. Swim schedules vary seasonally, and users are encouraged to check with the center for current hours and program availability.

To register for free Learn to Swim classes, Adult Lap Swim, or Senior Splash programs, visit nycparks.org/programs. Proper swimwear is required at all locations, and lockers are available for personal belongings.