Queens Pride Prom returns this Friday to celebrate and uplift LGBTQIA youth

The annual Pride Prom, hosted by Assembly Member Catalina Cruz and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., will return this Friday, June 20, at the New York Hall of Science in Corona, continuing a growing tradition of celebrating and uplifting LGBTQIA youth in Queens.

Since first being elected to the New York State Assembly in 2019, Cruz has made the event a yearly tradition to provide a safe, affirming space for queer and trans youth between the ages of 14 and 20. The initiative builds on a legacy started more than a decade ago by former Queens Council Member Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, who originally organized Pride Prom for older LGBTQIA adults who never felt safe attending their own school dances.

“They didn’t feel safe,” Cruz said. “They didn’t feel welcome. So this was a space to honor them—and to make sure that they had a little fun.”

Cruz, who represents the 39th Assembly District encompassing Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona, said she was inspired to adapt the prom into a youth-focused event after hearing directly from organizers of the Queens Pride Parade, who emphasized the need for safe spaces for LGBTQIA teens in the borough.

“The young people wanted a space where they could be with their friends,” said Cruz. “To feel safe, and feel welcome. That was the goal of bringing it back.”

Since her first prom event in 2019, attendance has grown from about 75 guests to approximately 150 in recent years, although Cruz noted that political and social conditions often impact turnout. In years where anti-LGBTQIA or anti-drag protests surged, the event saw lower attendance due to heightened fears in the community.

Cruz and Richards collaborate with a range of local sponsors and partners to make the event possible, including the Hispanic Federation, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and the owner of Jackson Heights-based LGBTQIA venue Viva La Heights.

This year’s Pride Prom follows Cruz’s recent role as grand marshal of the 2025 Queens Pride Parade, held earlier this month in Jackson Heights. The longtime community advocate called the experience one of her proudest moments.

“I love Pride,” Cruz said. “It’s my favorite parade of the year. It’s full of music, full of fun. And the festival that follows—it is great food and great company. I’m honored to have helped lead that this year.”

Beyond celebrations, Cruz has also prioritized structural support for the LGBTQIA community during her time in office. In 2022, she created the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund, named after the late Jackson Heights-based transgender activist. The fund, the first of its kind in New York State, aims to address disparities in health care access, housing discrimination and employment for trans and non-binary individuals.

Cruz has helped raise nearly $3 million for the fund and aims to reach $15 million over the next few years.

“I think the most important piece of it is showing up,” Cruz said. “And making sure that people and our neighbors know that we’re there, not just for the fun parts, but especially when it gets difficult. When there are protests against our community. When we need to stand up on behalf of our community. When we need to fight back for our community.”

In looking ahead, Cruz emphasized the urgency of continued advocacy in the face of national political challenges, pointing to ongoing threats to LGBTQIA rights under federal policies.

“As we navigate the next three and a half years,” she said, “the Trump administration has consistently shown us that they don’t believe our community is worthy of existing. I want to make sure that they have the resources, feel supported, and that we’re fighting for them.”

The Pride Prom is free to attend and includes music, dancing, food and resource tables from LGBTQIA-friendly organizations. To register and learn more, click here.