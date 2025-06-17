Rego Park’s At Home store to close after company files for bankruptcy

The At Home store at Rego Center is expected to close by fall amid financial turmoil.

The At Home home-décor store at Rego Center in Rego Park will soon shut its doors following the company’s decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Texas-based retailer announced on June 16 that it has filed for bankruptcy protection to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt. As part of its restructuring plan, At Home will permanently close 26 underperforming stores nationwide, including its Rego Park location at 6135 Junction Blvd.

The Rego Park location opened in April 2021, becoming the company’s first New York City store. It occupies part of Rego Center Phase II, a major shopping complex that also houses retailers like Costco and ALDI. The space was previously home to a Kohl’s department store.

At Home was founded in 1979 as Garden Ridge and rebranded in 2014. The company expanded rapidly, growing to more than 260 stores across 40 states, but has struggled in recent years due to rising tariffs, inflation, higher interest rates and declining consumer demand.

According to filings, At Home secured a restructuring agreement with its lenders — who hold over 95% of its debt — to eliminate a significant portion of its financial obligations. The company will receive $200 million in new capital and intends to emerge from bankruptcy by October 2025. However, it has confirmed that the 26 stores marked for closure will shut down no later than September 30.

The Rego Park closure marks another hit to the Queens retail landscape. The Rego Center mall, built on the site of the former Alexander’s department store, has been a key retail destination since its phased opening in 2010.

Shoppers can still visit the Rego Park location in the coming months, but the company has not released a specific closing date for the store.