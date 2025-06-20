Queens rents rise 2.63% year-over-year, with Woodside, Maspeth and Ridgewood leading increases: Report

Rent has gone up across the board in Queens in May 2025, compared to the same time the previous year.

Queens apartment rents continued to climb year-over-year, rising 2.63% between May 2024 and May 2025, even as the borough saw a slight dip in average rents from April to May 2025, according to the latest Queens Rental Market Report released by MNS Real Estate

The average rent in Queens rose from $2,873 in May 2024 to $2,948 in May 2025. Studios saw the largest year-over-year increase, up 4.24% to an average of $2,395, while one-bedrooms increased 1.94% to $2,840 and two-bedrooms rose 2.12% to $3,608.

However, comparing April to May 2025, rents fell slightly across most unit types. The average rent dipped 0.41% month-over-month, down from $2,960 in April. Studio rents declined 0.83%, one-bedrooms 0.80%, while two-bedrooms edged up 0.17% over the same one-month period.

At the neighborhood level, Woodside/Maspeth posted the highest year-over-year increase, with average rents rising 11.7%, followed by Ridgewood at 6.68% and Astoria at 4.65%.

Long Island City remained the most expensive neighborhood in Queens across all apartment types, with studios averaging $3,643, one-bedrooms $4,316, and two-bedrooms $6,041. Flushing had the most affordable studios at $1,930, while Jackson Heights offered the lowest one- and two-bedroom averages at $2,249 and $2,927, respectively.

The report also detailed month-over-month fluctuations in specific neighborhoods:

Forest Hills experienced the largest rent disparity, with studio prices dropping 10.3% while two-bedrooms rose 9.6%.

Flushing studios surged 11.6%, even as one-bedrooms dropped 5.4%.

Ridgewood saw one-bedroom rents increase 5.4%, while two-bedrooms declined slightly.

Astoria posted consistent increases, with studios up 4.0% and one-bedrooms up 3.4%.

In Rego Park, rents dropped across all unit types, including a 2.33% overall decline—the largest borough-wide for the month.

Other notable one-month changes include:

Sunnyside posted the steepest decline in two-bedrooms at 4.4%.

Woodside/Maspeth studios fell 5.9%, but two-bedrooms increased 2.6%.

Jackson Heights saw two-bedroom rents fall 3.5%, while studios rose 4.4%.

Out of the 11 neighborhoods tracked in the report, only Astoria, Flushing, Jamaica, and Elmhurst recorded overall rent increases from April to May 2025. The remaining seven saw declines, with the most significant in Rego Park.

MNS compiles the report using mid-month data from its proprietary database as well as public listing platforms such as the REBNY Real Estate Listing Service (RLS), Online Residential (OLR), and Real Plus. The data reflects market-rate listings under $10,000 and excludes ultra-luxury properties to provide a more accurate snapshot of borough-wide trends.