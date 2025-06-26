BP Richards brings back ‘Queens Day’ in July with free concert headlined by The Roots

The Queens Day free concert series will take place adjacent to the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has announced a free weekend of concerts at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park next month, featuring a diverse lineup of musical acts headlined by the legendary hip-hop band The Roots, known as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The two-day celebration will culminate on “Queens Day,” Sunday, July 20, with a day full of family-friendly activities, concerts, giveaways, and local culture spotlighting the borough’s vibrant diversity.

The weekend kicks off Saturday, July 19, with the return of Basement Bhangra Beyond, a genre-blending festival hosted by acclaimed Queens-based DJ Rekha. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature performances fusing hip-hop, dancehall, jazz, and electronic music. This year’s lineup includes Punjabi vocalist Rashmeet Kaur as the headliner, alongside Brooklyn-based trumpeter Sonny Singh, British-Bengali jazz artist Tara Lily, and others.

On Sunday, The Roots will headline the main stage for Queens Day, which will also feature additional concerts, global cuisine courtesy of Queens Night Market vendors, and a host of free activities for all ages.

Produced in partnership with Capital One, the City Parks Foundation, and NYC Parks as part of the SummerStage concert series, the weekend of performances will take place adjacent to the iconic Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Queens Day programming includes all-ages tennis clinics led by the United States Tennis Association, soccer drills presented by New York City Football Club, canoe excursions on Meadow Lake with the Urban Park Rangers, and free mini-golf for children at the Flushing Meadows Golf Center. Activities are co-hosted by NYC Parks and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park in collaboration with additional local partners.

Richards said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to help bring Queens Day festivities back to the park for the first time in two decades.

“This event is a testament to the vibrant spirit of our borough and our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality cultural experiences for all Queens residents,” Richards said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to all our public and private sector partners for their work in making The World’s Borough the entertainment and cultural capital of our city.”

NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jackie Langsam called the return of Queens Day a “monumental occasion” that highlights the borough’s cultural richness.

“This event truly highlights the unique character of Queens, offering a diverse range of activities that reflect the rich tapestry of our communities,” Langsam said. “We are excited to welcome everyone to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a day of fun that celebrates our past while looking to a bright future.”

Anthony Sama, park administrator and executive director of the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, said the event represents an “amazing way” to showcase what makes the borough special.

“This event is an opportunity to bring our diverse community together and celebrate what unites us,” Sama said. “It is exciting to see all of the local institutions opening their doors to the public and doing their part to make this day unforgettable.”

For more information, visit the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s website.