Middle Village street co-named for beloved FDNY veteran and civic leader John Killcommons

The newly unveiled street sign commemorating John Killcommons stands at 60th Road between 76th and 77th streets in Ridgewood.

A portion of 60th Road in Queens was officially co-named John Killcommons Corner on Saturday, June 21, in honor of a longtime Middle Village resident known for his military service, three decades with the FDNY, and decades of civic engagement.

The street, located between 76th Street and 77th Street, now bears the name of John Killcommons, a Korean War veteran and former New York City firefighter who also wrote the “Killy’s Corner” column in the Juniper Berry, a publication of the Juniper Park Civic Association.

Council Member Robert Holden, who represents the district, led the co-naming ceremony and praised Killcommons’ lasting impact on the community.

“John Killcommons proudly served our country as a Korean War veteran, our city as a dedicated FDNY firefighter for over 30 years, and our neighborhood as a beloved civic leader,” Holden said in a post on social media.

“His ‘Killy’s Corner’ column in the Juniper Berry was essential reading—part news, part humor, and always straight from the heart of Middle Village,” he continued. “We affectionately called him the Mayor of Middle Village, not just for all he did, but for the way he brought people together. He was a dear friend and a truly remarkable human being.”

“Today, we co-named 60th Road between 76th Street and 77th Street as John Killcommons Corner to honor his life and legacy. He is sorely missed, but his impact will live on for generations. Thank you to his wonderful family for sharing John with all of us,” Holden said.

Killcommons’ family and community members attended the ceremony.

The co-naming was approved by the New York City Council earlier this year as part of a legislative package honoring individuals who made significant contributions to their communities.