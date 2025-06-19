Rockaway community honors Flag Day with tribute to local Vietnam War hero

The American flag is raised in honor of PFC John McGonigal during the Rockaways’ Flag Day celebration.

The American flag flew high and proud over Callie’s in the Rockaways on Saturday, June 14, as local residents gathered in patriotic celebration of Flag Day.

Organized by the Rockaway Republican Club, the event drew a spirited crowd united in honor of service, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of the nation.

Among the many highlights of the evening was a poignant flag-raising ceremony in memory of Private First Class John McGonigal, a Rockaway native killed in action during the Vietnam War. The flag was raised by PFC McGonigal’s brother Tom McGonigal alongside Rockaways’ own Col. Thomas P. Sullivan, a retired U.S. Army officer and beloved community figure. The ceremony began with a solemn blessing by Monsignor Bracken and concluded with Kyle Wade’s haunting rendition of “Taps,” which left many in the crowd visibly moved.

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate and longtime New York City activist, was the evening’s featured speaker. Sliwa, with patriotic fervor, took the stage with emotional reflections on his father, a merchant seaman, and the city he calls home. His voice cracked as he spoke about the values instilled in him by his family in Canarsie and his passion for restoring civic pride and patriotic education in New York’s schools.

“We’ve got to teach our kids about Flag Day, about what it means to serve, to sacrifice, and to stand by our country,” Sliwa said. “We fly the flag every day at my house. It’s not just a symbol—it’s a promise to one another.”

Mary Glynn, president of the Rockaway Republican Club, served as emcee, welcoming guests and introducing a lineup of community leaders. “It’s more than a celebration,” Glynn said. “It’s about remembering those who served, supporting those who still do, and reaffirming our commitment to this nation and to each other.”

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Paul King, president of the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association and former congressional candidate; Margaret Powers, a well-known civic figure in Belle Harbor community affairs; and Flip and Rita Mullen, who helped organize the tribute and provided a commemorative banner for the McGonigal family.

Rounding out the evening’s festivities were The Rockawades—Rockaway’s favorite father-and-son musical duo—who led the crowd in a rousing selection of patriotic and nostalgic hits, including “Proud to Be an American,” “American Pie,” and “Margaritaville.” Their spirited performance was a reminder that patriotism and joy can—and should—go hand in hand.

Yet with all the songs and lyrics, the words that captured the spirit of the evening: “God Bless America. Our Flag is Still There.”

The skies, which had threatened rain earlier in the day, cleared in time for the celebration, as if saluting the flag alongside the crowd. It was a night of reverence and remembrance, of music and memories—one that honored the past while casting hopeful eyes on the future.