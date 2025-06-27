Rockaway Republicans double their representation in Queens GOP committee

Rockaway Republicans made significant gains in Tuesday’s Queens GOP primary elections, more than doubling their representation on the Republican County Committee in contested districts across the peninsula.

Preliminary results show at least 35 Rockaway residents secured seats on the committee — up from just 14 members of the previous Queens GOP-backed slate — marking a 150% increase. Final tallies are still pending.

“This is something the Rockaway Republican Club has been discussing since the disappointing 2024 elections,” said Paul King, a former congressional candidate and a leader in the Rockaway Republican Club (RRC). “We have so many members and volunteers. We must get them in the game to help the GOP grow and win local seats.”

Among the new committee members is Shmuel Ranells, who is believed to be the first representative from the Orthodox Jewish community in Far Rockaway to join the Queens GOP County Committee. Ranells and his running mate, Margaret Powers of Belle Harbor, defeated two challengers from Howard Beach in a contested race.

The primary contests stemmed from a decision by the Queens Republican Party earlier this year to decline a unity slate proposed by the RRC. Instead, the county organization fielded its own candidates — many of whom were also based in Rockaway — prompting head-to-head contests in several districts.

The RRC had nominated 36 candidates in March to represent election districts (EDs) stretching from Breezy Point to Arverne by the Sea (EDs 1-16, 18), as well as ED 26 along Seagirt Avenue. According to initial results, nearly all victorious candidates in those EDs hail from Rockaway, with just one winner residing elsewhere.

King also won his race in ED 2 to represent Breezy Point. Other successful candidates include Margaret Campione, Mary Glynn, Ann Coughlin, Darren Coursey, Ann Walsh, Brendan Glynn, Donald Gallagher, Anne-Marie McDonald-Smith, Patrick Connelly Jr., Elizabeth Hennessey, John Hennessey, Mary Dadario, Jennifer O’Connor, Philip McManus, Matt Sullivan, Beth Hanning, Bonnie Walsh, Jeffrey McMilleon, and Madeline Conway.

Several incumbent locals retained their committee seats, including Richard Keane (ED 4 – Neponsit), Ray Vann (ED 5 – Belle Harbor), Rich Knott (ED 13 – Rockaway Beach), and Margaret Powers (ED 26 – Seagirt Ave).

Other races remain undecided, with contests involving Rowan Powers-Velasquez, Brendan Glynn, Maureen Walsh, John Glynn, Karen Carr, Mary Whelan, and Marty McManus currently too close to call. Additional results are expected within a week.

In a statement following the election, the RRC said the goal is to “expand that number greatly in 2027,” adding, “Rockaway deserves to nominate its own candidates and elect our own representatives.”

The Rockaway Republican Club also weighed in on the Democratic mayoral primary, criticizing the party’s direction and pointing to the victory of state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani — a self-identified democratic socialist — as a threat to public safety, property values, and economic opportunity.

“This makes electing Curtis Sliwa all the more urgent,” the club said. “It is time for all commonsense New Yorkers to stand and fight for our values and our rights.”

The Queens GOP County Committee plays a key role in local party governance, including candidate endorsements and organization of political operations across the borough. Tuesday’s results signal a growing assertiveness from Rockaway Republicans, who say they are ready to take a more active role in shaping the party’s direction in Queens.