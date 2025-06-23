Senior couple attacked during College Point home invasion by drink-swilling intruders: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who assaulted a senior couple during a College Point home invasion and remain at large. NYPD

Two perpetrators beat and robbed two College Point seniors during an early morning home invasion on Wednesday, June 18.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing reported that around 3 a.m., two strangers were captured on a security camera after they entered a residential building at Sanford Avenue and College Point Boulevard after breaking in the front door, and walked up to the second floor.

The intruders appeared to have drinks in go-cups in their hands as they ascended the stairs to the couple’s apartment and forced their way in, punched and choked the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man. They forcibly removed $700 in cash from the woman and another $50 from her partner before leaving the building and fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The couple sustained pain and bruising to their neck and head but refused medical attention at the scene. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having dark complexions. The first one up the staircase had locs and wore a black T-shirt depicting the hip hop group TLC, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. His accomplice is bald and wore a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 15, the 109th Precinct has reported 102 robberies so far in 2025, 65 fewer than the 167 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 38.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 189 reported so far this year, two dozen fewer than the 189 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 13.7%, according to CompStat.