Shark bite reported at Jones Beach, state experts point to juvenile sand tiger shark

Police helicopters, along with drones and marine patrol boats, have been keeping watch for sharks on the waters.

A 20-year-old woman was bitten on the left leg and foot while wading in the surf at Jones Beach State Park on Wednesday afternoon, in what experts say was likely the result of a juvenile sand tiger shark encounter, according to New York State officials.

The incident occurred just after 4:15 p.m. on June 25 near the Central Mall area of the park, where lifeguards and emergency medical technicians responded immediately. The woman was treated at the scene before being transported to Nassau County University Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“The swimmer did not observe what caused her injuries,” the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said in a statement. “Swimming was immediately suspended, and the beachfront searched by drone for dangerous marine life, with negative results.”

Swimming resumed the following morning after additional aerial monitoring by police and lifeguards using drones.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) consulted with marine life experts and ruled out several species before identifying the likely source of the bite.

“Without direct observation of the animal that caused the bites, a full expert consensus was not reached,” the state said. “DEC concludes this incident most likely involved a juvenile sand tiger shark (Carcharias taurus).”

The sand tiger shark, which can grow up to 10 feet in length, is commonly found in shallow coastal waters along the Atlantic and is known to frequent areas off Long Island during warmer months.

The incident follows a pattern of increased shark activity in recent summers. In 2023, a woman suffered a shark bite while swimming at Rockaway Beach. In 2022, six shark bites were reported in a three-week span, including two incidents on the same day in Long Island. Those encounters prompted heightened monitoring efforts by state agencies, including the deployment of drones and shoreline patrols.

While shark encounters remain rare, the recent bite has renewed calls for safety awareness, especially as many New Yorkers—including those from Queens—flock to Jones Beach and other South Shore destinations during peak summer months. The beach remains a popular retreat for Queens residents, accessible via the LIRR and regional parkways.

Officials emphasize that while sharks are part of the natural marine ecosystem, beachgoers should remain alert and heed posted warnings and lifeguard instructions at all times.