Six teens wanted for beating and robbing man in daylight robbery in Flushing: NYPD

A man was beaten and robbed by a gang of teenagers in broad daylight on a residential block in Flushing, and the half dozen suspects, who range in age from 13 to 16 years old, remain at large nearly a month after the attack.

The 27-year-old victim was walking past 143-46 37th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, when two teens approached him from behind and began punching him repeatedly with closed fists in his face, head, and right eye, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. Four other teens joined in and began to strike the victim with an umbrella, hitting him in his right eye.

The six boys forcibly removed the victim’s wallet, which contained approximately $100 in cash and a credit card. The victim managed to get away from the perpetrators and took himself to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The attackers fled in an unknown direction before police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing arrived at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Five of the six have light complexions, while one is described as having a dark complexion. The first suspect has dark hair and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white lettering in the front, and white sneakers. The second suspect has dark hair and wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue facemask, and a gray backpack. The third attacker wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and was seen carrying a black backpack. The fourth teen has long curly dark hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers, a black facemask, and a black backpack. The fifth perp has dark hair and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white and black sneakers, and a black backpack. The sixth suspect, the one described as having a dark complexion, wore a black hooded jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 15, the 109th Precinct has reported 102 robberies so far in 2025, 65 fewer than the 167 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 38.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 189 reported so far this year, two dozen fewer than the 213 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 11.3%, according to CompStat.