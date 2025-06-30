Southeast Queens town hall delivers major updates on housing, safety and transit

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards held a Southeast Queens Town Hall, inviting multiple city agencies and community representatives to share updates affecting the Southeast Queens community.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a Southeast Queens town hall on Tuesday, June 17, at the Robert Ross Family Life Center in St. Albans, bringing together residents and representatives from multiple city agencies to discuss a wide range of local concerns.

The town hall featured updates from agencies including NYC Parks, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the MTA, NYC DOT, FDNY, Con Edison and the LIRR, as well as executive officers from local NYPD precincts. Community Board 12 and 13 chairs, and Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers also participated.

Attendees received department-specific updates on transit, sanitation, housing, crime, and other quality-of-life issues affecting Southeast Queens residents. A Q&A session followed, allowing the public to raise direct concerns.

Borough President’s Office Updates

Richards provided updates on housing, infrastructure, and job growth:

A public hearing was held on the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, which proposes 12,000 new housing units, including 4,000 income-restricted units. “This rezoning is certainly going to give us an opportunity to correct some of these inequities,” Richards said.

$70 million has been secured to modernize Jamaica Avenue, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

A 50-acre site at Creedmoor will be redeveloped into housing for seniors, veterans, and first-time homeowners. The project is currently in the environmental review phase.

Since taking office, Richards has allocated $6 million in housing investments, including: $1 million for maintenance upgrades at Allen AME’s senior housing complex. $1 million toward permanent housing for individuals with mental health needs operated by Transitional Services of New York in Downtown Jamaica. $1 million in FY25 to support a 193-unit affordable housing development on Jamaica Avenue, to be managed by Commonlife.

Additional FY25 capital investments include: $5.4 million for a new children’s playground at Baisley Park. $2 million to upgrade baseball courts at Brookville Park. $1.5 million to install turf at Idlewild Park.

Richards and Governor Kathy Hochul are backing a $180 million standalone cancer center at Jamaica Hospital.

Unemployment in Southeast Queens has dropped from 21.4% in 2020 to 4.1%, due in part to investments in Downtown Jamaica and job creation from the JFK Redevelopment project.

NYPD Updates

NYPD executive officers reported the following crime statistics for Southeast Queens:

Year-to-date: Major crimes are down 7%.

Rape cases have increased, while grand larcenies have shown a slight uptick over the last 28 days.

Retail thefts are down 7% year-to-date and down 1.4% over the past 28 days.

Shootings have decreased 63% over the past 28 days, with a continuing decline since May.

DSNY Updates

Additional FY26 funding has been allocated for center median and vacant lot cleanings.

Composting is now mandatory citywide: organic materials should be placed out on recycling days, and large items on non-recycling days.

MTA Updates

The Jamaica Bus Depot at 165th Street is under reconstruction. The interim terminal on 168th Street now includes seating, shelter, and solar panels.

Phase One of the Queens Bus Network Redesign launches June 29 and covers Southeast Queens, including Merrick Boulevard. MTA customer ambassadors will remain through mid-July.

DOT Updates

DOT is coordinating with the MTA on updated bus signage across redesigned routes.

In Q1 of 2025, traffic fatalities dropped to 41 citywide compared to 70 during the launch of Vision Zero.

Summer safety projects include pedestrian upgrades on Liberty Avenue, from Merrick to Sutphin Boulevard, and near York College.

New bus lanes on Hillside Avenue from Queens Boulevard to Springfield Boulevard will create 600 parking spots by shifting curbside stops to travel lanes.

LIRR Updates

ADA-compliant elevator at St. Albans LIRR Station is expected to open in August.

Montauk Street commuter lot will reopen in July.

Laurelton LIRR elevator completion is expected by November.

Hollis LIRR platform will expand from four to eight cars, with completion expected by late 2027.

NYC Parks Updates

$132 million has been allocated for a new aquatic center at Roy Wilkins Park.

An additional $26 million will upgrade the existing pool, locker room, and filtration systems.

NYC Parks is in the design phase for updates to Delphine Green and East Springfield playgrounds.

Second-shift staffing has been approved to extend park and restroom hours at seven Southeast Queens locations.

FDNY Updates

The FDNY smoke alarm installation program has already installed 700 free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in more than 80 homes citywide.

Con Edison Updates