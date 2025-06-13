From spa retreats to public pools: Queens has a swim spot for everyone

The Summer Club offers a fun get away for the day and events on the weekend.

With temperatures rising and the official start of summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to find a pool in Queens to help you beat the heat. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing spa escape, a rooftop party spot, or a free afternoon swim in your neighborhood, Queens offers a range of pool experiences for every vibe and budget.

Here’s a guide to some of the top indoor and outdoor pools around the borough — from Astoria to College Point — to make the most of the season.

The Summer Club

8-08 Queens Plaza S., Long Island City

A rooftop pool with party vibes, The Summer Club features chic pink-and-white cabanas, a full bar, and weekend DJ sets. Located above the Ravel Hotel, it’s a popular spot for day parties and also offers day passes for those just looking to lounge poolside with cocktails and skyline views.

Pro tip: This is a 21+ venue, and reservations are highly recommended for weekends.

Forest Hills Spa

59-21 Calloway St., Corona

This Russian-Turkish bathhouse on the border of Forest Hills and Corona is a hidden gem for wellness lovers. It features an indoor pool, steam rooms, saunas, and massage services. It’s the perfect destination for a rejuvenating escape without leaving Queens.

Spa Castle NY

131-10 11th Ave., College Point

With outdoor hydrotherapy pools, indoor hot tubs, themed saunas, and a full-service spa, Spa Castle blends Korean spa culture with a resort-style experience. Its expansive facility is ideal for a full-day staycation with friends or family.

Astoria Pool

19th St. and 23rd Drive, Astoria

The largest public pool in NYC, Astoria Pool offers sweeping views of the RFK Bridge and East River. Operated by NYC Parks, it’s free to the public and a local staple during the summer months. It’s open daily from late June through Labor Day, with designated lap and general swim hours.

Commonpoint Queens Bay Terrace and Athletic Complex

212-00 23rd Ave., Bay Terrace

This family-friendly pool club includes lap lanes, a kiddie pool, and diving areas. Operated by Commonpoint Queens, the complex also offers tennis courts, basketball, and summer camps. Seasonal memberships and day passes are available.

Windsor Park Swim Club

75-26 Bell Blvd., Oakland Gardens

A private neighborhood swim club, Windsor Park offers full summer memberships that include access to pools, social events, and a patio grill. It’s a classic local hangout for families and those who want a more laid-back, suburban pool day vibe.

Fisher Pool

99th St. and 32nd Ave., East Elmhurst

In operation for nearly 50 years, Fisher Pool is a beloved community pool with a large main pool and a shallow wading pool for kids. It’s free to access, with lounge chairs and shaded areas available on a first-come basis. It’s an ideal stop for families or anyone looking for a simple way to stay cool.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center Pool

Roy Wilkins Park, St. Albans

Located inside the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center in southeastern Queens, this indoor Olympic-size pool is open year-round and serves as a hub for swim programs, fitness classes, and community events. It’s part of a larger complex that includes a wellness center, tennis courts, and cultural arts programming, making it a great option for families and fitness-minded swimmers alike.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center

Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Flushing

Nestled within one of Queens’ most iconic parks, the Flushing Meadows Outdoor Pool is a seasonal favorite. Open during the summer months, it offers a spacious open-air swimming experience adjacent to the year-round Flushing Meadows Natatorium. It’s an ideal spot for families enjoying a full park day, just steps from playgrounds, courts, and the Unisphere.

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.