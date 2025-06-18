St. John’s ICARE Gala brings in over $400K to support Far Rockaway maternity care

Felicia Johnson, (third, from left), recipient of the Dr. Edward Williams, Jr. Community Service Award, is pictured with (from left): The Right Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, President and Chair of EHS’ Board of Trustees; Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, Chief Executive Officer of EHS; Nancy Leghart, Executive Director of the ICARE Foundation, Tracy Jacobs, niece of Dr. Williams; and gala emcee Cheryl Wills.

The St. John’s ICARE Foundation raised more than $400,000 at its second annual Blue Phoenix Gala earlier this month, with proceeds dedicated to supporting the development of a new Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum (LDRP) suite at Episcopal Health Services (EHS) in Far Rockaway.

Held on June 5 at the Garden City Hotel, the sold-out event drew over 400 guests, including EHS board trustees, healthcare executives, staff, community leaders, and donors from across the Rockaway Peninsula and Five Towns. The funds raised will help support enhanced maternal healthcare services through EHS’s planned state-of-the-art birthing center.

“The outpouring of support for the Blue Phoenix Gala speaks volumes about our community’s commitment to the mission and vision of EHS,” said Nancy Leghart, Executive Director of the ICARE Foundation. “Every dollar raised helps ensure that mothers in our region have access to a safe and supportive birthing experience.”

EHS CEO Dr. Donald T. Morrish emphasized the importance of the LDRP suite to the hospital’s broader goals. “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the high-quality care that every expecting mother deserves,” he said. “It is a long-overdue gift to our community.”

The gala also featured award recognitions for individuals and organizations making significant contributions to EHS and the community. The EHS Medical Staff received the Philanthropic Legacy Award for their dedication to the hospital system. Notable, a health tech company, was honored with the Innovator in Healthcare Award for its impact on workforce productivity. Felicia Johnson was recognized with the Dr. Edward Williams, Jr. Community Service Award for over four decades of service in the Rockaways, and Dr. Sheldon H. Genack received the inaugural CEO’s Distinguished Service Award for his leadership and commitment to patient care.

Entertainment for the evening included performances by singer-songwriter Norman Alexander, jazz from the Pablo Lanouguere Trio, sarangi music by Kamal Sabri, steel drumming by Earl Brooks Jr., and mentalism by David Schwartz. Emmy-winning journalist and Rockaway native Cheryl Wills emceed the event, celebrating the foundation’s work in expanding access to equitable, value-based care.

A video presentation showcased the ongoing transformation of EHS, highlighting expanded services, upgraded facilities, advanced technology, and the forthcoming LDRP suite.

The event was made possible through generous contributions from sponsors, including Jzanus, Delmont Medical Care, The Shannon Group, Episcopal Health Services Medical Staff, and the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, among others.

Episcopal Health Services, the only hospital-based health system serving the Rockaway Peninsula, has prioritized maternal health improvements as part of its broader vision for community care.

The ICARE Foundation, established to advance innovation, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence in healthcare, continues to raise critical funds to improve outcomes for underserved communities across southern Queens and Nassau County.