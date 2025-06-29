Police seek suspect in attempted rape near Hoffman Park, across from Queens Center Mall

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who attempted to rape a woman near a park early on Friday morning.

Detectives are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman near Hoffman Park in Elmhurst early Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

The attack occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 27 near the corner of Hoffman Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard, across from Queens Center Mall, police said. The suspect allegedly approached a 26-year-old woman, accosted her and attempted to rape her.

The victim was able to fight off the assailant, prompting him to flee the scene. He was last seen entering the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station. The woman did not sustain serious injuries and reported the incident to officers at the 110th Precinct.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue headphones, a surgical mask, a black jacket, camouflage pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.