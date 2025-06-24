Suspect sought for allegedly groping young woman inside Elmhurst Avenue subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly groping a young woman who was leaving the Elmhurst Avenue subway station near Moore Homestead Park Playground.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for an alleged groper who targeted a 22-year-old woman inside the Elmhurst Avenue subway station on the night of Friday, June 20.

The victim was walking through the mezzanine section on her way out of the station at 7:10 p.m. when the suspect approached her and grabbed her rear end and private area over her clothing, police said. The suspect fled the station at the Moore Homestead Park Playground and ran off in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with a gray chin beard. He wore a light blue Teenage Ninja Turtles t-shirt, blue shorts with a ridiculously long beige belt, white sneakers with dark socks, and a black baseball cap with dark sunglasses on the crown of the hat.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 22, the 110th Precinct has reported 56 sex crimes so far in 2025, five fewer than the 61 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 8.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up slightly in the precinct with 25 reported so far this year, one more than the 24 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 4.2%, according to CompStat.