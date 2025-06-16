Suspect wanted for slashing rider during violent altercation on Q43 bus in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this Crocs-wearing perp who allegedly attacked a Q43 bus rider in Jamaica late last month and remains at large.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for a suspect who attacked a rider on board a Q43 MTA bus late last month.

A 24-year-old victim was sitting on the bus as it approached Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, when a stranger began to argue with him. The verbal dispute escalated into violence when the assailant began to punch the victim multiple times in the head and body. The perpetrator then slashed the victim in the left hand with an unknown sharp object, police said. The attacker stormed off the bus and was last seen traveling southbound on Sutphin Avenue toward the Long Island Rail Road Station.

An NYPD spokesman could not say what precipitated the argument or what the sharp object was that was used to slash the victim during the attack. The victim was treated at the crime scene by EMS for pain and a small laceration.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he left the bus and described him as having a dark complexion with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black cross-body bag across his chest, black Crocs, and white socks.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 8, the 103rd Precinct has reported 325 felony assaults so far in 2025, 14 more than the 311 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 4.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also on the rise in the precinct, with 17 reported so far this year, four more than the 13 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 30.8%, according to CompStat.