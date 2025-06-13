Long-haired gunman sought after man shot in leg on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in front on an apartment house on Sutphin Boulevard in South Jamaica.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a nefarious-looking gunman who shot a man in front of an apartment building at 121-02 Sutphin Blvd. on the night of Tuesday, June 10.

The 29-year-old victim was in front of the building at around 7 p.m. when a stranger discharged a firearm, striking him in the right leg, police said Thursday. The victim traveled by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The gunman fled the location on foot southbound on Sutphin Boulevard toward Rockaway Boulevard.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with long black hair. He wore a black jacket, black pants, black boots, and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 8, the 113th Precinct has reported 150 felony assaults so far in 2025, one fewer than the 151 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 0.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shooting incidents are also down in the precinct, with five reported so far this year, one fewer than the half-dozen reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 16.7%, according to CompStat.