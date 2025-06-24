Take 5 top-prize ticket worth nearly $30K sold in Howard Beach

A lucky lottery player in Howard Beach is starting the week with a major win.

The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize ticket for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Monday, June 23, was sold at Beyond RX Inc., located at 8239 153rd Ave. in Howard Beach. The ticket is worth $29,543.

Take 5 is a daily draw game in which players select five numbers from 1 through 39. Drawings are held twice daily—at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.—and winning numbers are broadcast on television and available on the New York Lottery’s website. Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

In 2023, the Howard Beach community saw a 71-year-old resident claim a record-setting $476 million Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was purchased at Liberty Beer & Convenience on Liberty Avenue.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.8 billion to support public schools across the state during the 2023–2024 fiscal year, is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America.

For those who may be struggling with gambling addiction, resources are available at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, or by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).