Teen robber wanted for snatching wallet from senior at SkyView Center in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly snatched a wallet from a 72-year-old man inside the Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a young robber who targeted a senior at the Shops at SkyView Center late last month.

The teen was seen on video surveillance just inside the mall entrance at 40-24 College Point Blvd. at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, when he spotted a 72-year-old man and approached him from behind and snatched a wallet from his hand, police said Tuesday. The suspect ran out of the mall and was last seen traveling on foot westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward Citi Field. The senior was not injured during the encounter. His wallet contained just $8 in cash and multiple bank cards.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a light complexion with dark hair. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, black and gray camouflage cargo pants, dark sneakers, and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 15, the 109th Precinct has reported 414 grand larcenies so far in 2024, 193 fewer than the 607 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.