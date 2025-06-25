Teen turns himself in for fatal bus stop shooting of 16-year-old in South Jamaica: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in at the 103rd Precinct for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old St. Albans student at a South Jamaica bus stop in March.

A 16-year-old boy was criminally charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Sincere Jazmin, of St. Albans, at a South Jamaica bus stop in March.

The teenager walked into the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica on Tuesday morning and surrendered to police, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting Jazmin once in the chest as they got off a Q83 MTA bus at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 172nd Street just after 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26.

As the shooter fled the scene in front of Detective Keith L. Williams Park eastbound on Liberty Avenue, Jazmin managed to walk to a bodega a half block away at 171-42 Liberty Ave. The aspiring rapper sat down at the front door of the C.Y. Deli Grocery and collapsed as a store worker called 911.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to the location and found the younger unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators recovered one shell casing in front of the park. Jazmin was a student at John Bowne High School in Kew Gardens Hills, and he was about a mile north of his home on Sayres Avenue in St. Albans when he was gunned down by the 16-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor. He is awaiting arraignment on a felony complaint in Queens Criminal Court as of Tuesday afternoon.