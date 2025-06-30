Thousands visit Cambria Heights to mark 31st anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing

People from around the world pray at the Rebbe’s grave in Cambria Heights during a weekend-long commemoration.

Tens of thousands of people from across the world visited the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Cambria Heights over the weekend to mark the 31st anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Rebbe and regarded as a major figure in global Jewish life.

Crowds waited patiently in line throughout the night and day at the Rebbe’s resting place, known as the Ohel, delivering handwritten prayers and reflecting on his teachings. The anniversary, known as a yahrzeit, fell this year on Sunday, June 29—the third day of the Jewish month of Tammuz.

The Rebbe, who passed away in 1994, led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement from Brooklyn, overseeing its expansion into a global Jewish outreach network. Under his leadership, the movement established more than 3,500 institutions in over 100 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

“The Rebbe’s legacy is alive today through the outreach work of Chabad centers in every corner of the globe,” said a Chabad spokesperson. “People come here from every background, not just to remember, but to be moved to action.”

Visitors began arriving before sundown on Friday, continuing after the end of the Jewish Sabbath on Saturday evening and into Sunday. They included families, individuals, and community leaders. Separate lines for men and women moved steadily through the weekend, supported by volunteers and security personnel, including NYPD officers. Bottled water, prayer books and fans were distributed to help with the heat.

The Ohel, a modest, open-air granite structure adjacent to a simple visitor center, attracts more than one million annual visitors, many of whom write letters or submit prayer requests online. For the Rebbe’s yahrzeit, Chabad officials say they receive millions of prayer notes and emails from across the globe.

President Donald Trump sent a letter during the weekend’s commemorations, praising the Rebbe’s contributions to religious life and global Jewish education. “The Rebbe was one of the most dynamic and influential faith leaders in modern history, helping launch a renaissance of Jewish faith in the dark days following the Holocaust,” Trump wrote. “Among his many achievements, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his tremendous impact on our country.”

The annual pilgrimage to the Ohel reflects the enduring connection many feel to Rabbi Schneerson, whose leadership and correspondence—often involving matters of personal, spiritual, and communal life—continue to influence people decades after his death.