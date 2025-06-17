Trinitarios gang leader gets 15 years in prison for 2021 Ozone Park drive-by shooting: Feds

Trintarios gang leader, Pedro “Papo” Serrano, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a drive-by shooting in Ozone Park in June 2021 that left three rival gang members injured.

A Trinitarios gang leader from Brooklyn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for orchestrating a drive-by shooting in Ozone Park that left three rival gang members wounded in 2021.

Pedro Serrano, 24, of East New York, pleaded guilty in March 2024 to assault in-aid-of racketeering and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

“Serrano was ruthlessly committed to a dangerous criminal enterprise, and he and his co-conspirators shot multiple victims in furtherance of a senseless gang rivalry to advance his enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said following the June 13 sentencing. “Such warfare jeopardizes public safety and underscores the importance of my Office’s mission to eradicate violent gangs from our communities.”

According to court filings, Serrano, who goes by the street name “Papo,” along with other members of his Ozone Park, or “OZP” sect of the Trinitarios street gang, engaged in a series of violent feuds with rivals, including rival sets within the Trinitarios. Beginning in at least 2021, disputes arose between OZP and other gangs of Trinitarios in Queens and Brooklyn, including the Southside set, resulting in back-and-forth shootings between the sects. On the night of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Serrano carried out a retaliatory drive-by shooting targeting Southside gang members on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street in Ozone Park.

Serrano enlisted fellow OZP members, including co-defendant Albert Santana-Fernandez, 27, of Philadelphia, PA, who goes by the street name “Pipa,” to help attack OZP rivals. After departing from Serrano’s house, the co-conspirators drove around until they located a rival group of Trinitarios at the location near the Queens-Brooklyn border.

Serrano and Santana-Fernandez, who were armed, opened fire from the moving dark-colored sedan before speeding away from the crime scene southbound on 77th Street toward 88th Avenue. Three young men were wounded, including a 22-year-old who sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head, a 21-year-old who was shot multiple times in his right leg, and a 19-year-old who was shot in his right leg. The three injured men were transported by private men to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill recovered at least 13 shell casings at the crime scene.

“Pedro Serrano, a leader of a Trinitarios sect, waged a reckless shootout, targeting and injuring rivals to bolster his gang’s hierarchical status,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said. “His actions not only jeopardized the safety of a residential community, but also perpetuated the gang’s years-long territorial feud.”

Serrano was sentenced to 183 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn federal court.

“May today’s sentencing reflect the FBI’s dedication to crushing any gang violence that threatens our city.” Raia said.

Santana pleaded guilty to his role in the drive-by shooting in October 2024 and is awaiting sentencing.