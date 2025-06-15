Victoria’s Secrets: A wondrous week

Tim Bolger (center) was installed in the Press Club of Long Island’s Hall of Fame alongside Josh and I and our team, who won many awards.

I was bursting with pride for the iconic Tim Bolger, our editor-in-chief of the 65-year-old Dan’s Papers and the 265-year-old Long Island Press, as he was inducted into the Press Club of Long Island’s Hall of Fame for his decades of producing award-winning journalism.

It was terrific to see our editors and reporters win multiple journalism prizes, too!

Tim’s unwavering devotion to journalism and telling the stories that must be told makes Josh and I so proud. It’s our mission to bring the communities we serve quality journalism and we were delighted to see Tim get this special recognition.

After the awards ceremony at The Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury, I made my way out to the Hamptons for a jam-packed weekend of foodie delights and supporting several important causes.

For multiple years, Barry Bernstein — an attorney by profession and restaurateur at Salt & Loft in Westhampton Beach — has created an informal environment serving superb food. His chef Itala Castro delivers delicious dishes, with each dish being a work of art, a feast for the eyes and tasty to the palate.

Our appetizers of luscious guacamole surrounded by crispy chips, hummus paired with colorful veggies and the large portion of scrumptious tuna tartare filled us, but we were eager to try the main courses, also.

We shared the beautifully presented halibut and scallops that were cooked to perfection and seasoned so that the texture of the fish was delicately enhanced, but not overwhelmed.

There are specialized hamburgers, as well as salads, steaks and other fabulous choices on the menu and multiple choices of kids favorites. The friendly waitresses helped add to the delicious dinner.

We ate inside this time, but I love their outside dining patio with big umbrellas and spacious round tables.

In contrast to many places, the acoustics of the restaurant allowed us to hear each other!

In the evenings on weekends, there is live music and lots of fun to be had at the spacious bar.

Make a reservation to visit Salt & Loft at 145 Main St. in Westhampton Beach; drop-ins are also welcome. Try it and you will love it, too.

For more information, visit saltandloft.com.

Saturday night, my friend Frederico Azevedo accompanied me on a fun-filled night of events and fine dining.

With the skies throwing down heavy raindrops, we made our way to the high-end tag sale fundraiser for the Southampton Fresh Air Home, which serves children with disabilities.

It was my first visit to their luscious grounds that provide a magical environment for children.

As I drove onto their property, I saw all the cars filling the parking lots and lining up to get into the enormously popular event. Each building was packed with merchandise for home furnishings and accessories — all donations — to be sold. There was so much for the overflowing crowd to buy and bid on. And it was great to see so many friends. What fun for a great cause!

Then, Frederico and I were off to dinner at the newly named Pop-Up by Rocco on Main Street in Southampton featuring the food of TV celebrity chef, James Beard award winner and author of 11 highly acclaimed cookbooks, the one and only Rocco DiSpirito.

Rocco greeted us, then headed back to the kitchen to prepare his spectacular signature dishes.

We started with the mouthwatering Maine lobster cocktail, a half lobster served with a smoky tomato cocktail sauce and caper remoulade.

The waiter then presented crispy, charred Sardinian flatbread, both with cheese and without it — an addictive treat that is not to be missed. Rocco should package it!

Then came the Italian BLT salad, which was enhanced by Burrata Venetian lettuce and luscious, flavorful deep red heirloom tomatoes; it was delicious!

We shared the Linguine Vongole overflowing with local chowder clams enhanced with garlic and parsley on top of perfectly cooked semolina pasta. It was expertly prepared!

Then came the showstopper! Sweet nut-crusted, pure white halibut arrived on top of braised endives, Moroccan black olives and a slice of orange beurre Blanc. It was the best halibut I ever ate!

We closed the marvelous meal with the tiramisu affogato with ladyfingers, espresso cream and ferment infused espresso and the chocolate gianduja crunch cake mousse. The desserts were mouthwatering and delicious! A truly grand finale to a marvelous meal, but I will return because the meal was a celebration of the great Rocco’s return to the Hamptons!

Pop-Up by Rocco is already a success! Make your reservation now for the summer. Based on our visit, getting a table is going to be tough. When Frederico and I left, every table was filled and people were waiting at the bar for their seats.

Welcome back, Rocco, and thanks for bringing your talents back to the Hamptons.

Visit popupbyrocco.com for more information.

We were then off to The Retreat’s fundraising gala at my favorite Southampton Arts Center, where we recently held our Rosé Soirée and will have our Dan’s Red, White & Brews on July 5. Buy your tickets now at danstaste.com/events/red-white-brew.

The Retreat gala featured a live auction led by Brooklyn-based auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla. His energy and enthusiasm for the cause of helping battered women and their children got everyone bidding and donating.

A joyful ending to an extraordinary night.

What a week it was!

