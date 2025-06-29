Victoria’s Secrets: Meeting great people

One of the best parts of being co-publisher of Dan’s Papers is meeting extraordinary people and these past weeks were filled with them!

But nothing was as moving as the stunning attack on Iran by our courageous and talented bombers, who strategically and successfully completed their attacks and came home safely. Hopefully, the attacks have made our world safer. Only time will tell as we all carry on with our lives.

Hopefully, there truly is a ceasefire, and I pray for our country and Israel’s safety.

But life goes on.

At the Hampton Synagogue, Rabbi Marc Schneier brings us Sunday morning meetings with great people, and these two weeks we met Long Island’s Democratic Congresswoman Laura Gillen and the iconic and beloved Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York.

Congresswoman Gillen represents western Nassau County, where I have multiple weekly media outlets. I was happy to hear her plans as the newly elected congresswoman, who won in a Republican sweep of many powerful elected positions.

She represents Hempstead, the largest town in New York State, including the Five Towns that have overwhelming Jewish communities who support Israel as she does.

Congresswoman Gillen shared the need for her Democratic party to build a base of moderate Democrats who fight off the extreme left wing led by Bernie Sanders and AOC. That, she bluntly said, is how the democrats can become a force again.

In contrast, the following Sunday morning, we met the beautiful and beloved Rosanna Scotto, a Southampton and Manhattan broadcaster for decades, having the highest ratings on Channel 5’s morning show. She is also a restaurateur, owning the popular Fresco by Scotto on the East side of Manhattan.

I’m looking forward to being on her 9 a.m. show on July 1 with my daughter Elizabeth, who runs our Schneps Events, to talk about Dan’s Papers’ special summer events, as well as the serious talk of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Willowbrook Consent Decree that changed forever how people with special needs are properly cared for.

This past week, Geraldo Rivera celebrated the 37th year of his golf outing that has raised millions of dollars for Life’s WORC, the group I founded in honor of my daughter Lara who was brain damaged at birth and influenced our filing the Willowbrook Federal Class Action Lawsuit that we won, enabling us to create group homes to replace institutions that offered horrendous living conditions!

Geraldo has, for 50 years, been our biggest advocate. Thank you, Geraldo!

Another of the powerful forces for the community is the United Way of Long Island. It is my honor to be on the board, and I was happy to see the premier accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP have one of their partners, Lynda Hullstrung, being honored at their enormously successful annual luncheon fundraiser. Congratulations!