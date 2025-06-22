Victoria’s Secrets: Vote, vote, vote!

You can vote for just Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayoral primary.

We live in a world of divisiveness so remarkable that words of disagreement have turned to acts of violence.

When did people become too fixed in their opinion that there is no room for different opinions?

I’m a lover of American history and biographies of great people.

Being a big fan of biographer Walter Isaacson, who shadowed Elon Musk for two years before he wrote the book about Elon, and wrote insightfully about Steve Jobs and Leonardo da Vinci. He also wrote the biography of Benjamin Franklin, bringing details of Franklin’s devotion to having the 13 colonies unite into one country.

It’s fascinating as I read about Franklin’s decades in Europe living with the Europeans and seeing how their leaders governed — the good, the bad and the ugly.

I also learned that for years, Franklin traveled across the 13 colonies as Postmaster General, meeting and getting to know people in every town in every colony.

When it came time to bring the colonies together, it was Franklin who became the great compromiser. His belief in listening and learning the needs of his colleagues and the power of compromise is quoted in Isaacson’s book:

“For him, compromise was not only a practical approach, but a moral one. Tolerance, humility, and a respect for others required it. On almost every issue for more than two centuries, this supposed fault compromised has served the Constitution, and the nation it formed, quite well. There was only one great issue unresolved, and that was slavery.”

Where are you now, Mr. Franklin? We need your wisdom and brilliant understanding of human nature during these troubling times.

How crazed have people become to shoot at and attempt to kill our political leaders? Are they all mentally ill, or was it the extreme beliefs of people that caused them to pull the trigger with the intent to kill?

It’s a complicated world we live in and I’m of the belief we must control what we can in our lives because there is so much beyond our control.

This past weekend, the Hampton Synagogue’s Rabbi Marc Schneier invited the leaders of Israeli tourism to speak and meet the members of the congregation.

Despite all the turmoil in the Middle East, there were still smiles on their faces happy to be with devoted supporters of Israel.

I know some people think there is the “wrong” leader of Israel, therefore they criticize Israel.

My belief is that Israel must exist as a safety net and homeland for all Jews worldwide, as history has shown for 5,000 years there are no safe havens anywhere in the world for us. I believe anti-Zionism is equivalent to antisemitism because it opposes protecting the Jewish people and their historic homeland.

Now, with the beginning of early voting for New York City mayor, my own beloved city faces a candidate hung on hate. Zohran Mamdani must be defeated because our city deserves better. His extreme, left-wing positions frighten me!

How is it possible that the greatest city on earth could have a candidate for mayor spewing hate against the Jewish community by standing for sanctions against Israel? To me, that’s what antisemitism is! He is unashamedly supporting anti-Zionism.

Extremes on either side of the political spectrum are dangerous. Benjamin Franklin must be turning in his grave. It’s not what he wanted for our great country.

Our best defense against extremism is to vote for Andrew Cuomo. Every registered democrat must go to the polls now for this crucial primary!

Remarkable gatherings

The prestigious Livingston Journalism Awards created at the University of Michigan had their awards ceremony at the Yale Club last week. Remarkably, Easthampton philanthropist Patti Kenner, CEO of the Campus Coach Lines bus company, and her extraordinary father have been funding the awards at their beloved university.

My friend Alison Pepper invited me to the impressive ceremony recognizing great journalism in the categories of community, national and international news and recognizing Norman Pearlstine with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

It was my honor to be surrounded by giants in the media industry.

Later in the week, the North Shore Towers Women’s Club invited me to speak before almost 200 women about my journey of being in the media business. Thanks for having me!