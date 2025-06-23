WellLife Network hosts inclusive Victory Games for hundreds in Queens

The Fourth Annual Victory Games drew more than 300 participants and transformed Victory Field into a space of unity and joy.

More than 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities gathered at Victory Field in Forest Park on Friday, June 20, for WellLife Network’s Fourth Annual Victory Games.

This high-spirited day of inclusive sports, celebration, and community brought together clients, staff, and supporters from across New York City and Long Island.

Hosted by the New York-based nonprofit, the Victory Games featured a full schedule of therapeutic recreational events designed to promote wellness, inclusion, and personal empowerment. Participants competed in bean bag toss, disc and softball/tennis throws, wheelchair races, and volleyball matches, with the day beginning in Olympic style—complete with a torch bearer, opening ceremony, and friendly banner and T-shirt design contests.

“It’s our own Special Olympics,” said Sherry Tucker, CEO of the WellLife Network. “We have over 300 of our developmentally disabled individuals out here today competing, laughing, and enjoying nature. The love between the staff and the individuals we serve is so visible—it’s just a joyful day and the highlight of my year.”

Tucker added that the annual event reflects WellLife’s broader mission: to help individuals from vulnerable populations thrive through compassionate care and services. “We serve people living with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and substance use disorders. Our job is to provide the tools and support so they can live a well life.”

Founded in 2019, the Victory Games have grown each year in size and energy, drawing participants from the nonprofit’s day programs and residential communities spanning Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx and Long Island. The organization, headquartered in Nassau County, serves more than 25,000 individuals annually and operates across 1,700 square miles—from eastern Suffolk County to Brooklyn.

“This is our fourth year doing the Victory Games, and it’s only gotten bigger,” said Nadia Hrvatin, vice president of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services at WellLife. “Our staff and individuals really look forward to this. It’s so great for the public to see the fun and energy that we bring into the park and into our work every day.”

Spectators at Forest Park cheered on participants as they raced down the track or proudly received their medals. For many involved, the event was about more than winning—it was about community, visibility, and pride.

“Without this kind of support and camaraderie, people can feel isolated,” said Steve Bernstein, vice chair of WellLife’s board. “When you feel good about yourself, you start to feel good about the people around you. That’s the best thing we can offer.”

That sense of purpose was shared by Claude Valery, program site director at the Astoria Day Habilitation Program. “This event gives our individuals the chance to show off their skills and have fun outside of their regular routine,” he said. “We brought around 100 people here today, and they’re loving every minute of it.”

For WellLife’s “Born to Win” program, which supports older adults living with disabilities, the games were especially meaningful.

“Our participants are in their 70s and 80s, and they’re still pressing on,” said lead staffer Shonell McAllister. “They’re up at 6 a.m., taking their meds, staying active—and today they’re out here proving they really were born to win.”

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victory Field, located at 90-45 Myrtle Ave. in Woodhaven, and concluded with medals, smiles, and photo ops capturing the joy of the day. For WellLife staff and participants alike, it was a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from community and inclusion.