Woman fatally shot in broad daylight on Merrick Boulevard, suspect still at large

A woman was fatally shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon in St. Albans, and her killer remains at large, police said.

The incident occurred just after 2:36 p.m. on June 23 near 122-20 Merrick Blvd., according to police sources. Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical services transported her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The NYPD has not yet released her identity, pending notification of her family.

“I came out of the house wondering why there were so many officers outside,” a nearby resident said, visibly shaken by the large police presence.

Several shell casings were observed scattered across the pavement near the scene. As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made, and the motive behind the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers can call 888-57-PISTA. Tips may also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All communications are kept confidential.