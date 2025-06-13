Woodhaven to honor 190th anniversary with parade, art market and ceremony this Saturday

An advertisement of the Woodhaven 190th Anniversary Parade, a milestone celebration at Forest Park in Woodhaven, NY.

Historic pride will be on full display in Woodhaven this Saturday.

The Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society (WCHS) will host the neighborhood’s 190th anniversary at Victory Field in Forest Park on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The centennial features a community parade, an art market, Flag Day activities and a ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of Victory Field, a recreational section of Forest Park that served as a World War II memorial for soldiers from Woodhaven and Richmond Hill.

The festivities will gather residents from Woodhaven and beyond to celebrate community, culture and the beloved Queens neighborhood’s storied past. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with participants consisting of grassroots organizations that have graced the sister neighborhoods of Woodhaven and Richmond Hill for decades. All Saints Episcopal Church, the Richmond Hill Historical Society and the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association are among the confirmed marchers.

A selection of educational institutions, from P.S. 60 to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Academy, will also participate in the parade.

“This July marks 190 years since John Pitkin founded the town of Woodville, renamed Woodhaven in 1853,” Project Woodhaven, an online community group, stated on its blog. “Over the decades, our community has experienced a rich and interesting history, which we will undoubtedly celebrate throughout 2025.”

To further mark the special occasion, the WCHS has curated a trio of Grand Marshals who best represent the neighborhood’s enduring spirit. The Grand Marshals are Walter Sanchez, the publisher of the Leader/Observer, Portia Dyrenforth, the administrative manager of Forest Park, and Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern, a timeless neighborhood gem and the oldest tavern in NYC.

Gordon felt humbled to be appointed to the honorary role for the significant occasion. After spearheading the revival of Neir’s Tavern, the tavern owner’s community-building efforts in the past 16 years secured his place in Queens’ history.

“I’m honored to be selected with two amazing individuals to be the Grand Marshal for Woodhaven’s 190th Anniversary Parade!” Gordon shared on his Instagram. “I’ve been invited to participate in many parades, but this is my first one being a Grand Marshal.”

Representatives from the offices of State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, and Council Member Joann Ariola will attend the centennial. Ariola is co-sponsoring the celebration alongside the Forest Park Trust, the WCHS, and the Woodhaven Art Circle (WAC), an artist collective, in support of the noteworthy milestones.

Along with the community parade and ceremonies, the Woodhaven Art Market will welcome attendees to explore a world of artistry at Forest Park Drive, adjacent to Victory Field. The local market will feature over 40 artists, highlighting handmade crafts from jewelry makers, designers, and other artisans. To showcase the neighborhood’s creative voices, the WAC aims to connect attendees with artists, fostering a harmonious blend of craftsmanship and community spirit.

To arrive at Victory Field, take the Queens-bound J train to Woodhaven Boulevard and walk north of Woodhaven Boulevard towards Forest Park. Additionally, the Q11, Q21, Q55, Q56 and Q52/53 service buses have convenient stops next to Forest Park.

For further inquiries on attending the centennial and getting involved with the neighborhood, please email projectwoodhaven@gmail.com.