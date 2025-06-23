Woodhaven and Richmond Hill community celebrates unveiling of new mural beneath Park Lane South overpass

Community members, students, and local leaders gather beneath the newly unveiled mural along Park Lane South in Woodhaven, celebrating a project that brought together artists, neighbors, and civic groups to transform a once-ignored underpass.

A once-drab stretch of Park Lane South in Woodhaven now bursts with color and meaning, thanks to a new community mural that reflects the collective energy and creativity of the Woodhaven and Richmond Hill neighborhoods.

Dozens of residents, students, artists, and local leaders gathered on Friday, June 20, to celebrate the official unveiling of the mural beneath the Park Lane South overpass near Forest Park. The artwork, which features vivid flowers, directional motifs, and portraits of neighborhood life, was designed not just to beautify a neglected underpass but to symbolize the unity and resilience of the community.

The mural is the product of the Woodhaven Mural Project, co-founded by local residents Jennifer Lambert and Neil Giannelli. Lambert, an artist and longtime Woodhaven resident, envisioned the project after years of walking her children past the blank walls near their school.

“These walls were a canvas of opportunity,” Lambert said. “I shared the idea at a local civic meeting and Neil picked it up immediately—before we knew it, the whole community was involved.”

Giannelli said the scale of support overwhelmed him. “The result is so big—not just the walls, but the people who came out of the woodwork to help. This mural brought us together, and I hope it brings a smile to everyone who passes by.”

Local schoolchildren also contributed to the design. Sixth-grader Palistha helped create and organize flower designs. “I feel like it brightens their day,” she said. “It helps people have a better day seeing the picture.”

Queens Parks Administrator Portia Dyrenforth applauded the collaboration. “We were just thrilled to work with the community to make this happen so quickly. This was once a dreary underpass—and now it’s a vibrant amenity that hopefully inspires people to explore Forest Park and feel proud of where they live.”

State Senator Joseph Addabbo, who attended the unveiling, praised the mural for uniting residents of all ages. “When you get all of this together, it looks like flowers for the street,” he said. “This is what makes communities great—coming together to turn a blight into beauty.”

Neir’s Tavern owner and community advocate Loycent Gordon called the mural a model of grassroots transformation. “In a world that feels like it’s spinning out of control, this shows what happens when people take ownership and turn something negative into something positive,” Gordon said.

The mural’s installation was supported by NYC Parks and community organizations across Woodhaven and Richmond Hill. Beyond being a colorful landmark, the project serves as a permanent reminder of the neighborhood’s spirit of collaboration and creativity.

*Additional reporting by Paulina Albarracin.