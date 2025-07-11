A taste of France arrives in Forest Hills with the opening of Tourmaline

Tourmaline recently made its debut in Forest Hills at the end of June.

A taste of France has arrived in Forest Hills with the opening of Tourmaline, a new restaurant offering a refined and seasonal dining experience on Metropolitan Avenue.

Located at 106-17 Metropolitan Ave., Tourmaline debuted at the end of June in the same space as My Kitchen, a beloved local event venue owned by Chef Yvan Lemoine and his wife, Rebecca Sussman, who have reimagined the space to include their newest culinary adventure. The nationally recognized culinary talent is best known for his appearances on Food Network Star—where he was a finalist on Giada De Laurentiis’s team—as well as Chopped and Univision’s Despierta América

Tourmaline invites patrons to enjoy French-inspired cuisine blended with elevated American fare, shaped by Chef Lemoine’s global experiences. The restaurant is a passion project co-owned with his wife and reflects his journey from New York City kitchens to international culinary destinations.

“At Tourmaline, we are recreating the intimate environments I’ve experienced along my journey,” said Chef Lemoine. “As a young chef starting out, I was always inspired by how Cyril Renaud, with a small husband and wife team, could create such a fine dining restaurant as Fleur de Sel. This is what I found again in Le Neuvième Art in Lyon with Chef Christophe Roure and Madame Roure.”

Inside, the restaurant offers a cozy, candlelit ambiance with thoughtfully designed interiors, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for date nights, intimate gatherings, and culinary exploration. The team also curates weekday dinner series and special tasting menus, bringing creativity and seasonality to the forefront.

“I want to deliver a creative experience rooted in French technique and inspired by the beauty of nature and the seasons—with global and American flavors,” Lemoine added.

The summer menu showcases a dynamic range of dishes, such as celery root latkas with smoked salmon mousse, crispy pork shoulder with sour orange and tahini, and duck à la presse.

Decadent desserts from pastry chef Jesse Domenech include raspberry pavlova with pink pepper ice cream and peach kouign-amann served with almond-rose ice cream and Intelligentsia Coffee.

Tourmaline also boasts a curated beverage program by Nicole Muscari, featuring a refined selection of wines, beers, cocktails, and after-dinner drinks tailored to complement each dish.

Tourmaline is currently open Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m., with occasional weekend seatings when the venue is available to the public. For reservations and event updates, visit tourmalinenyc.com or follow @tourmaline.nyc on Instagram.