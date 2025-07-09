Addabbo funds $305K for cutting-edge medical equipment at LIJ Forest Hills

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. visited Long Island Jewish Forest Hills on Monday, July 7, to mark the arrival of new high-tech medical equipment made possible through his $305,000 allocation in state funding.

The funding supported the purchase of a state-of-the-art Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) system, which enhances diagnostic accuracy for patients with gastrointestinal and related conditions. The technology, now in use at the hospital, combines endoscopy with ultrasound to give clinicians a detailed view of internal organs and tissues, improving both detection and treatment planning.

“Supporting modern medical technology is essential for providing our community with the best healthcare possible,” Addabbo said. “I am proud to see this equipment now in use, helping patients right here in Queens. Investing in healthcare infrastructure is an investment in our community’s well-being and future.”

EUS technology allows physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures with increased precision by attaching a miniature ultrasound probe to the end of an endoscope. The tool provides real-time, high-resolution imaging of the gastrointestinal tract and surrounding organs such as the pancreas, liver, and lymph nodes.

“Thanks to Senator Addabbo’s advocacy and generous support, we’re proud to bring this life-saving technology to Queens,” said Stancy Saji, Program Manager for Community and Government Relations at Long Island Jewish in Forest Hills. “This EUS equipment represents a leap forward in how we care for patients with complex gastrointestinal conditions and reinforces our commitment to health equity and access to cutting-edge care in our community.”

The installation of the EUS device is part of Northwell Health’s broader effort to expand access to advanced medical care across Queens. Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, a member hospital of Northwell Health, serves a densely populated section of central Queens and has increasingly positioned itself as a hub for high-quality care in the borough.

The funding stems from Addabbo’s capital allocations, which are part of his ongoing efforts to address disparities in public health services across his district. The senator has previously funded other healthcare initiatives, including mobile testing units, telehealth upgrades and community vaccination programs.