Annual Rockaway Dog Parade to raise funds for ARF-ARF this September

Pups and pet lovers are invited to put their best paw forward for the fourth annual Rockaway Dog Parade, which is set to return this September.

The popular annual event will return at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, kicking off from the Beach 94th Stage Amphitheater on Shorefront Parkway between Beach 94th Street and Beach 95th Street.

The parade will then continue to the Shorefront Dog Run at the intersection of Shorefront Parkway and Beach 90th Street.

As always, the Rockaway Dog Parade will feature a theme, with pet owners encouraged to dress their pups up as rockstars for the 2025 installment.

Tickets to enter the parade cost $5, with all proceeds going toward Allied Rockaway Foundation for Animal Recreation and Fitness (ARF-ARF), a non-profit providing an opportunity for pet owners and their dog to exercise together.

A team of judges will be on hand to award prizes to the best-dressed pups on the day, while there will also be live music and entertainment for participants to enjoy throughout.

Meanwhile, animal rescues will be present on the day, offering participants and attendees an opportunity to meet rescued dogs looking for their forever home.

The event will also feature raffles and giveaways in honor of ARF-ARF, while local vendors will be supplying treats for both pet owners and their furry companions at a Pet Fair he

Dana Humphrey, organizer of the event as the self-styled “Pet Lady,” said the parade is a celebration of dogs while also serving as an important fundraiser for ARF-ARF.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for another year of fun, philanthropy, and furry friends,” Humphrey said in a statement. “This parade is a celebration of our love for animals, and most importantly, it supports ARF-ARF’s mission to help people and pets live more active lives.”

Last year’s event, boasting an outer-space theme, drew dozens of owners and their four-legged companions to the seaside in all manner of space-themed costumes.

The Rockaway Dog Parade, now a beloved tradition, continues to celebrate the bond between pets and their owners while supporting local charities. It remains a family-friendly event that highlights the community spirit of Far Rockaway.