Ariola allocates $4.5M for transformation of Howard Beach’s Walter Ward Playground

The Walter Ward Playground in Howard Beach is getting a major facelift from new capital funding.

A beloved playground in Howard Beach is set for a major transformation thanks to a multi-million-dollar capital investment.

Council Member Joann Ariola has secured $4.5 million in the city’s Fiscal Year 2026 (FY’26) budget for a full-scale revitalization of Walter Ward Playground.

Located on 160th Avenue between 88th and 89th Streets, adjacent to PS/MS 207Q, the playground serves as a vital recreational space for students, families, and community members.

The funding will go toward upgraded play equipment, enhanced safety features, and significant improvements to park infrastructure. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is expected to complete the project within five years of the budget taking effect, with a projected completion date in 2031.

Ariola called the investment a major win for the neighborhood.

“Walter Ward Playground has served generations of residents, and this investment ensures it will continue to do so for generations to come. Parks are the heart of our communities, and this kind of investment is exactly how we build a stronger and more connected neighborhood,” she said.

Local school leaders applauded the news, noting the playground’s importance to the adjacent school.

PS/MS 207Q Principal Lisa Nevins emphasized the playground’s role in the daily lives of students.

“The playground is, in many ways, an extension of our school, so an investment in Walter Ward Playground is an investment in PS/MS 207,” Nevins said. “This funding means our children will have a safer, better-equipped environment to learn and grow, and I thank Councilwoman Ariola for securing these funds and investing in our students.”

PTA President Anna Pace echoed that sentiment.

“The parents in this community have been asking for a renovation of the playground for some time, and I’m thrilled to learn that it’s finally going to happen. Thank you to Councilwoman Ariola for hearing us and for making this a reality,” Pace said.

Walter Ward Playground is named after former City Council Member Walter Ward (1911–1994), who represented District 32 for 13 terms from 1968 to 1994. His district included Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, and the Rockaways.