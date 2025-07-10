Asian supermarket giant 99 Ranch Market to open first NYC store in Flushing

The Main Street storefront in Flushing that will house NYC’s first 99 Ranch Market, formerly occupied by Hong Kong Supermarket, remains under wraps ahead of its July 25 opening.

Asian supermarket 99 Ranch Market will open its first New York City location in Flushing on Friday, July 25, debuting a 37,000-square-foot facility that combines grocery shopping, dining and entertainment under one roof.

Located at 37-11 Main St., between 37th and 38th avenues, the long-awaited flagship marks a major expansion for the California-based grocery chain, which has developed a loyal following for its high-quality Asian products.

The two-level store includes a 22,000-square-foot ground floor market stocked with over 10,000 curated Asian food items, premium meats, fresh produce and a live seafood section. Customers will be able to hand-pick live fish and have it steamed or fried on-site—services rarely offered at New York supermarkets. The interior will feature wide aisles, natural lighting, and clean, contemporary finishes.

The new 99 Ranch Market takes over a prominent Main Street address that previously housed Hong Kong Supermarket, a national chain that shuttered its Flushing branch in 2024. Before that, the site was home to the long-defunct Busy Bee Mall, a once-bustling local shopping destination remembered by longtime residents.

The standout feature is the 15,000-square-foot basement-level food hall, branded EAT UP, housing 23 food vendors offering a wide range of Asian cuisines. From Taiwanese street food and dim sum to sushi, beef noodle soup, and pan-fried pork buns, the space is designed to feel like a destination. A claw machine arcade adjacent to the vendors adds a playful, family-friendly element.

Founded in 1984 in Westminster, California, 99 Ranch Market has grown into one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the United States, with over 50 locations across 10 states. While the company opened its first East Coast store in New Jersey in 2017, this Flushing location is its first in New York City. The nearest existing branch before this opening was in Westbury, Long Island, which has served as the closest option for many New York City residents since 2022.

The new market is expected to attract not only local shoppers, but also food lovers and visitors from across the city.

With this debut, 99 Ranch joins a competitive but expanding Queens food scene that includes legacy Chinese markets, Korean grocery chains like H Mart and international players such as J-Mart.